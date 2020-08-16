Diego Boneta to star in a miniseries on HBO Max: report

Netflix



The star of Luis Miguel, the series, the Mexican actor Diego Boneta, makes a firm footing in Hollywood. As reported by Variety on Thursday, July 16, Boneta will star in a miniseries on HBO Max titled Sorcerer. The project will include dialogue in English and Spanish and is still under development.

Sorcerer is based on the true story of Cuban American Adolfo Constanzo (1962-1989), infamous serial killer, also known as The Godfather of Matamoros, who claimed to obtain powers through the practice of black magic and who led a criminal organization known as the Narcosatánico in the late 1980s in Mexico.



Boneta will also executive produce the miniseries, which will reunite him with various members of the team from Luis Miguel, the series: Daniel Krauze will be the scriptwriter of Sorcerer, with Humberto Hinojosa as director and Pablo García in charge of production.

In addition to Sorcerer, Boneta has several projects scheduled to premiere in 2021: the second season of Luis Miguel, the Serie; action movie Monster Hunter; and the project Black cat, still in pre-production on Apple TV Plus.

