Did you miss the eclipse? You can still appreciate the strawberry moon

NASA/Kim Shiflett



A strawberry moon appeared this Friday, June 5, and in some parts of the world, it came with a partial eclipse.

Although the Moon was in its fullest phase on June 5 near noon Pacific time, you still have several opportunities to witness this phenomenon. The moon will be full from the morning of Thursday, June 4 until the morning of Sunday, June 7, according to NASA.

The inhabitants of North America could not see the eclipse, but the Virtual Telescope Project made a live broadcast of the lunar event from Italy, over the horizon of Rome. Below you can see the eclipse captured by the project.

A penumbral eclipse of the moon is much more subtle than a total eclipse. In this phenomenon, the Moon slips through the outer or twilight shadow of the Earth, causing a subtle darkening of the Moon.

“For spacecraft found on the Moon like the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the reduction in solar energy will be noticeable,” NASA said.

The name of strawberry moon does not refer to color, but to the strawberry harvest season.

