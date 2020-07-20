Did you know that Renée Zellweger was the love of Jim Carrey’s life?

Jim Carrey recognized that actress Renée Zellweger was the love of his life.

In an interview with the host Howard Stern to promote his biography “Memoirs and Misinformation”, the actor confessed that nobody has made him feel what Zellweger.

“It was the great love of my life. It was special to me, very special. I think she is charming, “said the protagonist of The Truman Show.

These statements come two decades after the couple had a relationship.

They fell in love in 1999, filming the comedy Me, Myself & Irene and began a love story that lasted barely a year. But they met before filming that movie. They had mutual friends and they coincided at parties.

The actress told the British newspaper The Guardian at the time.

“It was an unexpected and wonderful thing”; while Carrey spoke of her as “a jewel of a human being”.

After their breakup, Zellweger found love with musician Kenny Chesney, whom she married in 2005, but who she divorced after four months. She then dated Bradley Cooper and musician Doyle Bramhall, whom they parted with last year after 7 years together.

Carrey was married twice, to Melissa Womer, from 1987 to 1995, with whom he had a daughter, Jane Carrey, who is now 32 years old and made him a grandfather; and Lauren Holly, for a year in 1996.

His last love has been the actress Ginger Gonzaga, whom he met on the set of the Kidding series.

The actor speaks in the open book of the women who have occupied his heart, including singer Linda Ronstadt, 74, despite the difference of 16 years that they were.