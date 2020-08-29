Did this bird catch a shark? The question that reigns on Twitter

Can a bird beat a shark? The question was born on Twitter after an impressive video was published in which a bird is seen carrying a fish in its claws, with a fin, similar to a shark.

“Does anyone know what kind of bird this is and if it is holding a shark?” Asks the Twitter account @trackingsharks, in a video that was recorded in South Carolina, according to the New York Post, specifically in Myrtle Beach, June 30.

Despite the impressive images, it was quickly found that the prey is indeed a “ladyfish” or “tenpounder” (Elops saurus), fish that can grow quite large (up to 3 feet long) and have sharp teeth and a dorsal fin.

As soon as to the bird, it’s probably an osprey, according to David Barrett, a bird watcher who runs the account Manhattan Bird Alert, On twitter.

Some users showed their surprise and admiration for the video. These were their reactions:

Mystery solved

The eagle in action

A special Uber

A surfing version

The ‘shark’ meanwhile …

And the winning meme