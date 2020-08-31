Did they reject your request for an Apple Card? Apple wants to help you

Sarah Tew, CNET



Apple this week added a new feature to its Apple card to help those who were rejected to get a card.

The new Path to Apple Card program sends rejected applicants details about why their application was not approved. These details, according to Apple, are much easier to understand than the information provided by most financial institutions. Apple will also send out a monthly email with specific steps that can be taken to increase your chances of approval if you reapply. The process is expected to take approximately four months.

Apple has also updated its financial health section on the Apple Card website, detailing the factors taken into account by Goldman Sachs, the partner company for the Apple Card, which approves or rejects applicants for a credit card. Manzana. These may include your FICO score, payment history with utilities such as gas or electric companies, your annual income, and your debt payment history.

The new program is another move Apple takes to stand out as a credit card provider by trying to be more transparent with customers, providing them with financial tools to help them manage their expenses and reduce fees. But Apple is not the only card provider making such changes, as major US banks have increasingly done to provide credit scores and budgeting tools to their customers.



Playing:

Watch this:

First look at the Apple Card: We show you how to use it

3:53



Apple Card offers 3 percent cash back at a large number of stores (including the Apple Store) and 2 percent elsewhere, when paying with Apple Pay, all without charging an annual fee.

As the issuing bank, Goldman Sachs handles the application process and is the one with access to that data. At launch, the Path to Apple feature will be by invitation only, with Goldman Sachs choosing which applicants can participate in the program.

Once you have completed the process, you will be able to reapply for an Apple Card and the bank will re-evaluate your application.