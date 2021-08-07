Dial 100 Full Movie Download Leaked by Movierulz

The illegal piracy website Movierulz includes many Indian movies. It is best known for its massive collection of high-quality Hindi movies.

Recently, the illegal piracy website Movierulz has leaked the latest film, Dial 100, on its website and made it available for free to watch and download. Let’s get all the details about the latest Hindi film Dial 100.

Dial 100:

Dial 100 is a Hindi film. The film Dial 100 has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The film Dial 100 includes action, drama, and thriller.

The film Dial 100 follows the story of Nikhil Sood, who gets a call from a hysterical woman who eagerly wants to kill herself.

Nikhil Sood is a police officer, and he receives this call at the Mumbai Police Emergency Call Centre. There is a breathtaking story in the film Dial 100.

The film Dial 100 was written and directed by Rensil D’Silva. Niranjan Iyengar gave the dialogues in the film Dial 100.

It was produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth P. Malhotra, and Sapna Malhotra. The film Dial 100 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar.

The film Dial 100 was made under Sony Pictures Films India and Alchemy Films. The running time of the film Dial 100 is 104 minutes.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Dial 100.

Dial 100 Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film Dial 100 below.

Manoj Bajpayee as Nikhil Sood Neena Gupta as Seema Pallav Vikram Bham as Najeeb Madhur Arora as Suresh Nayak Abhijeet Chavan as Gharat Urmila Mahanta as Gayatri Svar Kamble as Dhruv Sood Nilesh Mamgain as Gulam Ahmed Girish Dixit as Ashish Deshmukh Virandra Giri as Sangha Sakshi Tanwar as Prerna Sood Nandu Madhav as Chandu Amar Gandotra as Anant Mehra

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Dial 100.

Dial 100 Release Date:

The film Dial 100 was released on 6th August 2021 on the OTT platform Zee5. The series Dial 100 has received a very positive response from the audience.

There is no update about the sequel to the film Dial 100. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. The shooting of the film Dial 100 was started on 1st December 2020 in Mumbai.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Dial 100.

Dial 100 Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film Dial 100 below. It was released by Zee5 on 20th July 2021.

