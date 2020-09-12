Devs: New FX on Hulu Series Explores Silicon Valley’s Dark Side

FX



There is a lot to process in Devs, the new miniseries of Alex garland for FX on Hulu. Garland has created, written and directed all eight episodes of this series on the lack of moral limits of a technology company and the consequences of its growing power. I would lie to you if I told you that Devs is a guilty pleasure.

Garland’s name must sound familiar to you because of his writing and direction of that fable about the ethical implications of artificial intelligence called Ex machina and for his psychedelic adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer’s novel, Annihilation. In Devs, which opens this March 5, Garland reprises his role as technological observer and provocateur of deep thoughts. Young engineer Lily Chan lives in contemporary San Francisco and has suspicions about the tech company she works for, Amaya, after her boyfriend goes missing. Her boyfriend had just been offered a job in a section of Amaya known as Devs.

Garland’s regular collaborator Sonoya Mizuno (who you might remember from that dance sequence with Oscar Isaac in Ex machina) plays the laconic Lily here. Devs also stars Nick Offerman from Parks and Recreation playing Amaya’s CEO Forest. He’s the kind of tech billionaire with a beard and a flannel shirt, who doesn’t exactly use cutting-edge gadgets, who drives a ’90s Subaru Outback, and who likes to eat salad directly with his hands.

The mystery in Devs It is not so much knowing what happened to Lily’s boyfriend Sergei (Karl Glusman), but finding out what exactly Devs is. “Not even the Devs team knows what Devs is doing. At least not everyone,” explains Forest.

Devs it is the kind of elevated series that deals with subjects like the Fibonacci sequence, the recitation of poems by W. B. Yeats and Philip Larkin, and the musical impact of Johann Sebastian Bach and John Coltrane on history. There are references to quantum computing, the illusion of the existence of free will or what it means for something to be real. You will even end up knowing that parallel universes are one of the many interpretations of quantum mechanics.



“The universe is deterministic. It is godless and neutral. It is defined only by the laws of physics. The life that we lead, with all its apparent chaos, actually goes on the tracks of a train. It is predetermined. We only have the illusion of having free will “, declares Forest in a quote that encapsulates this series in many respects.

Devs It will make you reflect on the impact of technology in our lives in the same way that series such as Westworld or Black mirror. This miniseries also has many things in common with Ex machina.

When the series ends, the mystery is solved and Garland answers as many questions as he can, without ever being dogmatic. And you will have refreshed your knowledge on many philosophical, physical, as well as literary and musical concepts.

It’s hard not to see the fast-paced, hyper-connected, and technologically dependent world we live in reflected in Devs, even though this series has a frustratingly slow pace. And even though the characters in this miniseries use technology in a much more contained way than we do. They have phones, laptops and AirPods but they are not continually glued to their devices.

Silicon Valley is represented in the series with extreme detail. Amaya’s facilities outside of San Francisco force instinctive parallels to be drawn with the world’s Googles, Facebooks and Amazons. The University of California at Santa Cruz and the surrounding redwood forest double as the Amaya campus.

The city has been captured with love for all things San Francisco. There are numerous shots from the air that show us the bay at twilight and the fog covering the many hills of a city confined by nature. Landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge; the curvy Lombard Street; the imposing Salesforce tower; or the main artery, Market, they are photographed at night to show them in all their splendor.

Devs let the viewer appreciate every idiosyncratic detail of this city. Even the apartment interiors of the characters in the series look perfectly authentic.

Beyond his languor, one of my biggest complaints towards Devs is that he is practically lacking in all kinds of humor. There are hardly any jokes, jokes or simple sarcasm. A series that deals with topics as serious as this could have included the occasional moment for laughter (or at least the smile) to help the viewer in their cathodic digestion.

Devs It has all the ingredients to gather a loyal group of followers, even though seeing it is not exactly easy. It is not necessarily the type of program you are going to want to put on after a long day. But I had already warned you that this is not a guilty pleasure.

Even understanding how to watch this series can be tricky. You may be wondering what “FX on Hulu” is. Hulu is the new service streaming by FX. On Hulu you can find past and current FX series, as well as exclusive titles. Devs is one of these exclusives, a series produced by FX but only available to people with a subscription to Hulu.

The first two episodes of Devs are available on Hulu in the United States on March 5. The series premieres a new episode every week. In Spain Devs premieres March 6 on HBO. You can read our interview with Alex Garland to talk about his work at Devs here.