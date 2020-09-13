‘Devs cannot be watched passively’: Alex Garland, director and screenwriter

FX



Alex Garland imposes. Dressed entirely in black, the screenwriter and director of Ex machina and Annihilation has visited the CNET office in San Francisco to discuss his latest project: Devs.

The new FX on Hulu miniseries addresses the mystery after the disappearance of one of the programmers of Devs, the development division of quantum computing company Amaya. What is it is the underlying question that Garland tries to answer with this new science fiction series.

“We live in a world of quantum mechanics,” Garland explains of what Amaya does and her choice of angle for this series. The characters of Devs they reflect on topics such as free will, determinism, poetry, or music. For the creator of this series it made sense to talk about such fundamental things at the level of quantum mechanics.

“Is a thriller set in the tech world of San Francisco and Silicon Valley, “Garland tells me when I ask him to condense the premise of Devs, and adds that it works like a conspiracy paranoia story of the seventies but above all it is a series driven by ideas and containing scientific and philosophical concepts.

Garland, like his series Devs, does not seem very given to humor. But the screenwriter is like an open book when he starts talking about the ideas he was trying to capture with this project.

Devs It’s not the kind of show you can watch with half a brain off …

There is a lot of television, and there is nothing wrong with it, it is simply to entertain. This is different. I am not the only person to be doing something like this. But it belongs to a different category. It would be hard to understand Devs unless you followed it closely. And that doesn’t really have to do so much with the plot but with the concepts and themes it deals with.

Why did you decide that this was the time to discuss quantum mechanics?

Progress is being made in the area. I am referring mostly to quantum computers. This new area of ​​technology opened the possibility of a history and the philosophy that surrounds it.

How different is writing and directing for television compared to film?

Television grants more space and more time. Not only does it take time to tell a longer story, it changes its tone. Allow yourself to be slower and more thoughtful.

You have directed and written all eight episodes of Devs. It is something that does not happen so much on television. Did you consider working with a team of writers or other directors?

I would have had to write all the episodes. As for directing, there are people who have worked on television who told me: “It is not a good idea to direct them all.” Partly because the role of the screenwriter is often also that of an executive producer. And while later episodes are being shot, the first few episodes are being edited and the executive producer needs to be part of that process. But, for various reasons, we collectively decided it was not a good idea. And in the end directing all the chapters turned out to be much less difficult than what they were saying because my work as a director receives incredible support from a large group of people.

I assume you worked with consultants who advised you on the subject of quantum mechanics …

Yes of course. The first person was Andrew Whitehurst. Andrew and I often talk about science and especially physics. He’s a good person to evaluate things with at first. And after that it was about finding people who worked in the relevant fields and who were willing to read a long script. Some people from Google, who work in the quantum computer lab, helped me a lot. They were very generous with their time and helped me a lot.

How much does Amaya have in common with Facebook, Google or Amazon?

Amaya doesn’t look like any of them. Amaya focuses on one thing, which is the construction of quantum computers. Google has a quantum computing division, but who knows how many other things they do. There is no equivalent in real life.

Nick Offerman plays Amaya’s CEO. His name is Forest, he wears flannel shirts, and he makes me think a lot about the typical cliche of CEO of the San Francisco Bay Area …

It is a bit more complicated. I would say it’s not like the cliche because the cliche is that of a tech genius leading his company and Forest is not a tech genius. It is moved by completely different motives. I can see why people might think that. In the series there are several elements to mislead.

How did you find out about culture in Silicon Valley? The series is very authentic …

Spending time here. And trying to soak up it and think about it. I travel a lot and can be in remote parts of the world and see people using smartphones. The reach of Silicon Valley is very great. I can get a feel for Silicon Valley and its world while living in London.



What spectator did you have in mind when doing Devs?

Spectators who reflect and want to get into history. There are television experiences where you can relax and the story is something that is done passively. It’s a perfectly good way to watch television and a perfectly good way to do television. But there is another version in which, if the viewer does not use his own imagination and thought and get into the story, then the story does not work. And this series is like that. If you look at it passively, it will seem empty and surely pretentious and unnecessarily weird.

What kind of television do you like to watch?

Right now, partly because my son loves it, I’m watching It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. It’s something that doesn’t ask you to get into it, but just to laugh and enjoy yourself. Before that I saw a fantastic series called Chernobyl. Very different but equally fantastic.

All the different services streaming They are making it possible for series like yours and as many others can be seen. But sometimes it’s a bit overwhelming to have so many options as a viewer …

Yes, overwhelming to the point where you don’t bother trying to find out everything that is available. That would be a full time job. I think it kinda resembles the feeling of walking into a bookstore. There are thousands of different titles on the shelves and you only see the letters on the spines of the books. You browse, you search, a friend recommends something. And you end up filtering that way.

How much do Facebook or Google know about Alex Garland? Are you very private with technology?

I don’t think any of us can be private. It is not an option that we have. I imagine that Facebook must know less about me than Google. Partly because I’m not on Facebook. But I was saying it and thinking that I’m probably very naive (laughs). One of the characters says it in the series: nobody has a private life anymore. And I think in a way it’s true. I’m not quite sure if it’s a good thing or a bad thing.

Devs premiered on FX on Hulu on March 5.