Dev DD 2 Web Series Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap.

Recently, the OTT platform ALT Balaji released the second season of the series Dev DD. After the success of Dev DD season 1, the maker has decided to release the second part of the series Dev DD.

But the series Dev DD 2 has been leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmywap. If we see the current status, we can see that the series Dev DD 2 is now available on various piracy websites, including Filmywap, in high quality.

Dev DD 2 is adult web series. So, if your age is more than 18, you can watch the series Dev DD 2. Otherwise, you can not watch the series as it contains some adult content.

Dev DD 2 Web Series Leaked

Dev DD 2 includes romance, drama, and adult scenes. It is available in the Hindi language. There are a total of 17 episodes in season 2 of Dev DD.

The running time of Dev DD 2 is around 05:20 hours because each episode contains around 15-20 minutes. The user can watch the web series Dev DD 2 on the OTT platform Zee5 and ALT Balaji.

You can also watch it on the official website of ALT Balaji and Zee5. Dev DD 2 was made under Balaji Telefilms. Harsh Dedhia and Samar Iqbal directed it. Ekta Kapoor produced it.

Sumrit Shahi and Kamayani Vyas wrote the story of Dev DD 2. Now, let’s talk about the cast of the web series Dev DD 2.

It includes Aasheema Vardaan as Devika Dwivedi, Sanjay Suri as Anurag, Aman Uppal as Paritosh, Nauheed Cyrusi as Aditi, Rashmi Agdekar as Chandani, Rumana Molla as Radha, Deepika Amin as Kanta Dwivedi, Satyajit Sharma as Awasthi, Sunil Sinha as Dharma Dwivedi or Devika’s Father, Gireesh Sahdev as Mamaji, Sandeep Pandey as Shrikant, Pallavi Jaiswal as Meghna. and Haseen Hasan Nizami as Aruna.

The web series Dev DD 2 was released on 20th February 2021. You can watch the trailer of the web series Dev DD 2 below.

The story continues from the first season of Dev DD. In this season, you will see the life of Devika after her breakup with Anurag. Now, she will overcome her past and start a new life.

She will become an energetic and empowering woman. In Dev DD 2, Devika comes full of savageness. You can not imagine it because it is totally different compared to the previous life of Devika.

The journey of Devika is very amazingly explained. You will like the way of explaining in the series Dev DD 2. The story of Dev DD 2 depends on Devika.

We will see how she becomes an empowering woman? Who is behind this change? There are so many questions to be answered to Dev DD 2.

So, to get answers to all the questions in your mind, you have to watch the web series Dev DD 2 on the official app or website of ALT Balaji and Zee5. As we get any updates or news related to Dev DD 2, we will update it here.

Do not forget to add a bookmark to this website and visit it daily to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.