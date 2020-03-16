NEWS

Deutsche Bank to operate globally in split teams from Monday

March 16, 2020
FRANKFURT (1) – Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) will operate globally in split teams from Monday in an effort to stem the unfold of coronavirus, Germany’s largest lender said in an inside memo.

The monetary establishment, which has been attempting to engineer a turnaround after years of losses, had already split some operations in assorted services in newest weeks.

“We too have seen an rising number of confirmed infections in our operations and central areas in newest days,” the memo, seen by 1 on Sunday, said.

Some executives and merchants have feared that the outbreak could stall the monetary establishment’s restructuring efforts, and Deutsche’s shares fell remaining week to a file low amid a broad market rout.

Chief Govt Christian Stitching, in an interview with a German newspaper revealed on Sunday, said the monetary establishment was on a firmer footing than sooner than the financial catastrophe.

“Our steadiness sheet, I can say proper right here, is additional robust than I’ve ever expert in my 30 years at Deutsche Bank,” he instructed the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The suggestions have been the most recent in search of to calm jittery merchants and staff.

