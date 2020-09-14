Details of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones leak

Everton Favretto



New leaked images of the WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones Sony (successors to the audífonos WH-1000XM3) suggest that the device could include updates such as Bluetooth 5 as well as 40 hours of battery life. The user Everton Favretto shared photos of the hearing aids on Twitter this week, posted by Antel, Brazil’s telecommunications commission.

The headphones look quite similar to the M3s, although the manual included in the Antel docs mentions some possible changes. In addition to improving connectivity to Bluetooth v4.2, the manual, which is incomplete, suggests that the new generation will have a 2W power consumption certification, or 40 hours of battery life with the headphones connected to a cable and the cancellation of the noise to the max. Apparently they will also have a new feature called “talk to chat”.

XDA-Developers website editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman also shared images of the headphones via Twitter, and said: “The photos and manual for the Sony WH-1000XM4, the successors of Sony’s excellent XM3 Bluetooth wireless headphones, were published by Antel of Brazil (equivalent to the FCC [Comisión Federal de Comunicaciones de Estados Unidos, por sus siglas en inglés])”.

