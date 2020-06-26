DES Gujarat Recruitment 2020 for 459 Officer & Assistant Vacancies at www.gujecostat.gujarat.gov.in:

The Director of Economics and Statistics Gujarat has been declared the notification of DES Gujarat recruitment for the various posts of Research Officers, Assistant & Statistics Assistant posts on to the central portal at www.gujecostat.gujarat.gov.in. There is a total 459 number of vacancies available. So the eligible candidates may apply online to the official site before the last date of Submission in 2020. This is the State Government Job. The job located in Gujarat State. The eligibility criteria are given at the official portal. So the candidates visit the official site and apply for this post.

The Director of Economics and Statistics Gujarat known as DES Gujarat. The DES Gujarat has become under the State Government of Gujarat. The DES Gujarat is apt in decision making within and outside the state government and involves underpin efforts to promote balanced economic and social development. So the applicants looking for the Gujarat General Administration Department RA recruitment they can apply for it.

DES Gujarat recruitment 2020:

The Director of Economics and Statistics Gujarat (DES Gujarat) is released the latest recruitment notification on to the official site. So the eligible candidates may apply for this post on to the main portal. The eligibility criteria are given below.

Name of the Organization: Director of Economics and Statistics Gujarat (DES Gujarat)

Name of the Post: Research Officers, Research Assistants & Statistics Assistants

Number of Vacancies: There is a total 459 number of vacancies available.

Research Officers: Total 162 number of vacancies available.

Research Assistants: Total 196 number of vacancies available.

Statistics Assistants: Total 101 number of vacancies available.

Job Category: This is State Government Job.

Job Location: The job is located in Gujarat State.

Educational Qualification: All interested candidates should complete their Bachelor’s Degree or Post Graduate Degree or its equivalent degree in the Recognized Board / University or Institution.

Age Limits: The applicants should not more than 37 years. Age relaxation will be given as per the government norms for the reserved category candidates.

Pay Scale:

For the Research Officers: Payment will give up to Rs.13900/-.

For the Research Assistants: Payment will give up to Rs.13700/-.

For the Statistics Assistants: Payment will give up to Rs.13500/-.

Selection Procedure: The selection process will be based on Written Test and Personal Interview.

How to apply for DES Gujarat Recruitment 2020?

The interested candidates may visit the official site at www.gujecostat.gujarat.gov.in. Then candidates read the advertisement properly and check all the eligibility criteria. Applicants should fill the application form carefully and send it to the postal address before the last date of 2020. The address is given below.

Postal Address :

Directorate of Economics and Statistics,

Sector 18, Nr. Police Bhavan,

New Building, Gandhinagar,

Gujarat 382009.

Applicants visit to get more detail about the gujecostat Recruitment

Official Site: www.gujecostat.gujarat.gov.in