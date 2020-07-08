Depp takes the dirty laundry out of his life with Heard

The beginning of the trial between Johnny Depp and the media The Sun became a window into various intimacies and alleged grievances that occurred in the actor’s relationship with his former partner, Amber Heard, and in the life of the artist in general.

Depp admitted Tuesday that he has used all the drugs known to the man at age 14, but insisted that this fact did not make him a beating monster, as pointed out by Heard and the newspaper he is suing, according to Page Six. .

“(Heard) had said that he was afraid of his life for me, and that I had been this horrible monster so to speak. That was not the case,” the artist assured the court.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise star admitted that she used cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, mushrooms, and cannabis, calling the substances the only thing she found to ease the pain of a difficult childhood.

However, Depp commented that his experience with narcotics did not leave him with an unpleasant and angry side, even when he was confronted with destroying a hotel in New York in 1994, an event that he said happened because of bad days.

“I was angry. That doesn’t mean I had an anger problem. On that occasion, I chose to express my anger, “he said.

Depp’s legal team has used various tapes of recorded conversations he had with Heard to demonstrate who she really was behind the violence in her marriage, and to reinforce her charges against The Sun for defamation.

“The tapes help show that Heard was the violent one,” said attorney David Sherborne.

Depp in fact painted himself as the peacemaker in the relationship, claiming that he always tried to calm things down between himself and the Aquaman star.

“Every time it escalated, I was trying to go to my own corner, so to speak, before things got out of hand,” he said.

Depp also confessed that he apparently decided to end his marriage to Heard because he found fecal waste in his bed after a birthday party in 2016.

“Depp was ultimately forced to finally end this relationship, largely after her and her friends’ behavior after their birthday party at their apartment in April 2016,” added the actor’s legal team.

“Including, he says, one of them defecating in his bed, something that Mrs. Heard blamed on her little dog.”

Depp actually spoke about the incident during his statement, commenting that his ex-wife told the administrator of the building where they lived that the event was an alleged harmless prank.

“I understand that the next morning (after the party) Mrs. Heard, or possibly one of her friends, defecated in our shared bed,” he accused.

“On May 12, 2016, Mrs. Heard confessed to our property manager, Kevin Murphy, that leaving the feces in bed had been only ‘our harmless joke’, for which he effectively acknowledged that she had been responsible, while who had previously sought to blame our dogs. “

He noted that the Yorkshire terriers they both owned were too small to jump into bed and leave behind a faecal deposit as large as the one he found.

“They were too small to jump into bed, and they were unable to leave stool like the one that was deposited on the bed. I decided to divorce Mrs. Heard that day, “he revealed.

He also said that the model ended the day of the party very drunk and drugged, and that she attacked him after his guests said goodbye.

The trial against The Sun and the company to which it belongs, News Group Newspapers, could last at least three weeks, in which both Heard and other former Depp partners such as actress Winona Ryder could serve as witnesses.