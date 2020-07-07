Denise Richards details return to set amid pandemic

When Denise Richards returned to the set of CBS’s “The Bold and the Beautiful” last week, after a three-month break from the pandemic, there was a specific and detailed plan to keep everyone safe in production.

Melodrama is under scrutiny as it is one of the first American productions to resume activities since the COVID-19 outbreak halted film and television filming for security. Other studios and series are working on plans to revive. In Britain, the “Emmerdale” series resumed its recordings last month.

Richards was not anxious or worried about going back to work. In fact, she was “very excited,” she said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

“It is important to move forward and keep going. We have to go back to work, ”he said.

Bradley Bell, the executive producer of the series, created a plan with the help of the studio to provide a safe work environment.

Before being able to return to work, Richards had to have a COVID-19 test and will continue to have weekly tests.

The actress has her temperature measured every time she arrives at the studio known as Television City in Los Angeles. You should wear a face mask when you enter the set and wear it as much as possible while applying makeup and styling. Richards was also greeted with new makeup brushes and hairbrushes, all bearing her name. They put other make-up items in a plastic container. Everything else an actor needs to bring to the set, including scripts, water or cell phones, is deposited in that same container they carry with them.

There is a route to enter the studio that is different from the exit. And before Richards can appear in front of a camera, he must answer questions about his health and have his temperature measured again.

All members of the production team wear face masks, and anyone who has to be in close proximity to the actors also wears a mask.

A designated person is present to ensure that security measures are followed. Richards said that person is “to make sure that even with a mask we meet the 8-foot (2.4-meter) distance between us. They literally measure it. “

In addition there are mannequins to help people keep their distance in scenes that require proximity between the actors. “We have to give them a name,” Richards said with a laugh.

“It is a challenge because when our characters get a little closer to each other, there is a mannequin and I, the actress, read the dialogues to the mannequin as if it were the other actor,” he added.

As for the romantic scenes, there is also a plan for that.

A publicist for the show said mannequins will be used for scenes that require physical contact or intimacy if there is no “live replacement.” But the mannequins will not be seen on camera, it will be brief.

And what about “live replacements”?

“We were asked if our partners could get in,” said Richards, whose husband Aaron Phypers will double for actor Thorsten Kaye, who plays his beau Ridge Forrester. Phypers is not an actor.

Richards said he asked Phypers to help by saying, “They told me I could also have my romantic scenes with a mannequin, which is fine, but I would much like it if it was with my husband.”

Two other husbands had already helped on set. “It was really cute,” said the actress. “It was fun that everyone was working together to make it happen.”

In “The Bold and the Beautiful” Richards character Shauna is in the middle of a love triangle with Ridge and his on-screen wife, Brooke, played by Katherine Kelly Lang. This led to a day of filming with two live replacements.

“Katherine’s husband Kelly Lang was on my first day (as a replacement) and the following week both he and Aaron will be there,” she said with a laugh. “Her husband is wearing a wig. Aaron has hair very similar to Thorsten’s. “

There is no coffee service and the food served has been previously packed.

Richards said that mask covers affect makeup, so more frequent touch-ups are required.

“It is a lot of work and it is tedious, but they are doing it,” he said.

“I am very lucky to work with a production company, a television studio and a network willing to do whatever it takes to make everyone as safe as possible to make a great show.”

Richards is happy to record for fans who have been eagerly awaiting new episodes. The television series, which premiered in 1987, revolves around the Forester family and their fashion design company. Due to the pandemic they ran out of new chapters to broadcast and have presented while some favorite episodes of the fans.

“When I joined the show I was going to fan events and it was very moving. It was adorable to see the loyalty to this show and how they really feel that we are all part of their family, ”he said.

Richards is also a member of the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which recently stopped airing new episodes for a few weeks to record interviews for Zoom. Season 10 begins on Wednesday.