Demi Lovato talks about the ‘culprit’ who ‘normalized’ her eating disorder

The singer and actress Demi Lovato said in an interview that she refused to return to work on television after realizing that her environment came to “normalize” her eating disorders when she was a star of the Disney Channel children’s channel.

“I looked around and had a moment when I thought, ‘Wow. This is so terribly normalized, ‘”Lovato recalled in a conversation with Bustle magazine that was replicated Wednesday by the media.

The actress, who had her first stage of rehabilitation in 2010 after fighting with one of her dancers, decided not to return to work at the children’s radio station – where “Sonny With a Chance” was filming – for fear of reliving those experiences.

“When I went to treatment in 2010, I was left with the option to talk about my struggles and the possibility of helping people or keeping my mouth shut and going back to the Disney Channel,” she said.

The star, who detailed that she received “watermelon with nonfat whipped cream” instead of a birthday cake for her birthday, also blamed her representatives for those problems.

For their part, media specialized in the audiovisual industry such as Variety and The Wrap pointed out that no representative of the company responded to Lovato’s comments.

Regarding his past as a child star, Lovato confirmed in April that he does not maintain his friendship with Selena Gómez or the three members of the Jonas Brothres, with whom he starred in “Camp Rock” (2008).

“When you grow up with someone, you will always feel love for them. But I’m not her friend anymore, ”she replied to Harper’s Bazaar.

After closing her stage at Disney, Lovato had to make a career break with several relapses in which she entered a rehabilitation clinic from an overdose in 2018 from which she is already recovered and after which she has returned to public life.

In fact, at this year’s Grammy gala she sang the ballad “Anyone” for the first time, written days before her hospitalization.