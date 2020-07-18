Demi Lovato, Karol G and Becky G remember Selena

Singers Demi Lovato, Karol G and Becky G recalled the influence that Selena Quintanilla has had on their careers during a special program premiered this Friday by Apple Music to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Dreaming of You”.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the publication of Selena’s fifth and final album, which came three months after the tragic death of the so-called queen of Tex Mex, who to this day has become a very important musical legend for the Latin culture in the United States.

“Selena influenced me as an artist and made me want to embrace my Hispanic roots, so I learned to sing in Spanish,” said Demi Lovato on the program presented by Sandra Peña. According to the artist, Selena’s music “was integrated” as part of her childhood and “is always remembered” in her home. “When I remember the song ‘Dreaming of You’ I think of the movie, the scene where her fans say goodbye to it. It is something that completely destroys me, ”she added.

Also Becky G, one of the current representatives of the Latino community born in the United States, dedicated words to Quintanilla. “This album meant and still means a lot to me, and I’m sure for many other people too. It means so much because it was an album in ‘Spanglish’ ”, assured the author of“ Mala Santa ”about an artist who“ was very big ”in her childhood.

“There are videos of me a year or two years old where I go dancing Selena songs,” he recalled. “Of course, when I grew up, it was when I really began to identify with her, not only through her music, but also through her history.”

For her part, Karol G said that she first heard Selena at the age of 11, when she already dreamed of being a singer. “My sisters and I are obsessed with her voice, her music and her style. And yes, it was super impressive for me because I was a girl, I was 11 years old, and I was seeing a person who had started at that same age and had become a superstar. I became obsessed with Selena from that moment, “he said.

Selena’s relatives also remembered the singer’s success during space. “What connects people to the album ‘Dreaming of You’ is that it represented Selena as a Mexican-American with a dream. We all have those dreams. It has to do with the fact that she was a very beautiful person inside and out. It was real. It was modest, ”said her sister Suzette Quintanilla.

The father, Abraham, claimed that 25 years later he is still a proud father. “Selena’s impact is truly incredible. 25 years later, and they have not forgotten it. Their music continues to grow and grow, and we are proud as a family, ”she said.