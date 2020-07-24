Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged.

The singer-actor couple made the announcement Thursday on Instagram, where they each posted a photograph of them kissing on the beach. Lovato also posted a photo of her ring.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” wrote the artist. “It was something that I cannot describe to anyone who has not experienced it first hand, but luckily you also experienced it … I have never felt loved so unconditionally by someone in my life (apart from my parents) with everything and my flaws. You never pressure me on anything other than being myself. And you make me want to be the best version of me. ”

Lovato and Ehrich started dating this year. Ehrich, 29, has been nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on “The Young and the Restless,” has appeared in TV series and movies, and has also released music. Lovato, 27, has been nominated for a Grammy and released a number of successful albums and singles after having risen to fame with the Disney Channel musical movie “Camp Rock.”

“You are each love song, each movie, each letter, each poem, everything I could never dream of and more in a life partner. There are no words to express how infinitely in love I am with you, ”wrote Ehrich. “I cannot spend another second of my life here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”

This year Lovato has released several singles, performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and sang at the Grammy Awards ceremony. She had previously taken a break from public light to focus on her recovery after suffering a reported overdose in July 2018.

Lovato, who has spoken openly about her problems with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs, and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018, but had a relapse that she revealed in June 2018 on the song “Sober.”

“I am honored to hold your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption can express, but I am ecstatic to start a family and a life with you, ”she wrote Thursday. “I love you forever my baby. My partner. For our future !!!! ”

Lovato also thanked photographer Angelo Kritkos “FOR HIDING BEHIND A FEW ROCKS AND CAPTURING ALL THIS !!!”