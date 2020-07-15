Dell Alienware Area-51m debuts cooling technology

Dell



Dell announced new cooling technology for its revamped Alienware Area-51m, which now incorporates Alienware Crypo-Tech, which enables increased airflow to improve performance.

As the company explained in a May 13 statement, its computer maintains its ability to update its internal components, though it now adds the 10th Intel Core S series of processors, making this Alienware model the first in the series to have 10 processing cores.

The Alienware Area-51m design includes a new honeycomb air inlet panel above the keyboard, larger fan blades, and feet for better elevation. For the first time, it also includes steam chamber cooling and HyperEfficient voltage regulation. For gamers looking for an alternative in their GPU selection, the Area-51m now offers AMD Radeon RX graphics options.

Its screen is 17 inches, with a high update rate of up to 300hz and its keyboard is 1.7 millimeters, with scroll keys and customizable RGB LED lighting.

The Alienware Area-51m will be available June 9 from $ 3,049.

Alienware m15 and m17 gain power

Known for being lightweight gaming notebooks, the Alienware m15 and m17 series has also been updated. The company has added the same series of processors from the Alienware Area-51m, they also allow to increase the clock speed of the CPU and GPU and also incorporate Cyro-tech cooling technology.

Amabas include 32GB DDR4 memory, microSD reader, Thunderbolt 3 port with fast charge, and NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics card options. In addition, both are available in black and white.

Available from May 21, the Alienware m15 is priced at $ 1,499.99 and the Alienware m17 at $ 1,549.99. Both can be purchased with screens of different qualities.

Dell also released the XPS 17 y la XPS 15, which are not for video game lovers, but have a sexy and lightweight design.



