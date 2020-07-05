delhishikshaprasarsamiti.org – Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti Recruitment 2020 Application Form:

The Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti has been declared the recruitment notification of the of the Jr Clerk Counselor posts among the 584 number of vacancies at the official site www.delhishikshaprasarsamiti.org. So the eligible and interested candidates are applied for this post among the number of vacancies on before the last date of submission. The last day for submitting the petition form is 25th March 2020. Candidates applied for the Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti through offline.

The Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti is an organization working under the government organization of India. This Organization works with the various fields such as Vedic Mathematics, Computer Education, Sports, Research, Practical Knowledge, Environment Education, Science, and Girl Education. The main purpose of this association is to provide law standard of education in Delhi, a quality education and healthy environment.

Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti Recruitment 2020:

Earlier the Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti released the recruitment notification for the post of Jr Clerk Counselor on the official site. So the eligible candidates are applied for this post. The eligibility criteria for this recruitment such as application fee, age limits, selection process, and educational qualification is given at below.

Name of the Organization: Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti

Name of the Post: Jr Clerk, Counselor & peon

Some vacancies: There is total 584 number of vacancies available.

For Jr Clerk: Total 244 posts are available.

For Counselor: Total 144 posts are available.

For Peon: Total 200 posts are available.

Job Category: This is State government job.

Job Location: The job located in Delhi.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Clerk: For this post, candidates should be complete their HSC/ 12 th class from the recognized university.

class from the recognized university. Counselor: For this post, candidates should be complete their graduation degree or its equivalent from the recognized university.

Peon: For this post, candidates must complete their 10th class from the recognized board.

Age Limits: The candidates who are implemented for this posts they should have minimum age 21 years, and greatest age should be 40 years.

Application Fee: The General Category candidates have to pay application fee Rs.500/- and SC/ ST category aspirants have to pay Rs.300/-.

Pay Scale:

For Junior Clerk: Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with the grade pay up to Rs.2000/-

For Counselor: Rs.9300/- to rs.34800/- with the grade pay up to Rs.4200/-

For Peon: Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with the grade pay up to Rs.1800/-

How to apply for the Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti Recruitment 2020?

The Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti has been declared the recruitment notification on the official site. So the candidates follow the steps for applying for this post given at below.

First candidates visit the official site delhishikshaprasarsamiti.org. Find the link related to the recruitment. After that, candidates download the application form. Now fill all the details carefully. Submit the application fee. Then submit the application form at the given address.

Postal Address :

Development Officers, Post Box No: 9403, Delhi – 110051.

Get official notification

Application Form for Delhi Shiksha Prasar Samiti Recruitment 2020

Official Site: www.delhishikshaprasarsamiti.org