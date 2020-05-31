Delhi Police Result 2020 Released DP Constable Physical Test Merit List/Cutoff Marks @ delhipolice.nic.in

Delhi Police has just released their DP Constable Result 2020 and invited related candidates to check their Delhi Police result at delhipolice.nic.in. The department’s official portal is now providing all the details for the Delhi Police result as well as further procedures. More selection procedures are going to be conducted soon hence candidates are advised to immediately check the Delhi Police official site and get the latest updates.

More procedures including Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) have already been scheduled. And to appear to them, candidates need to refer to the official portal. Finally, candidates who also have cracked these procedures are now to be called for their final call letter allotment. The latest notifications and further schedule has been published through the official Delhi Police website delhipolice.nic.in.

Delhi Police Result 2020 for Constable Posts at delhipolice.nic.in:

DP Constable Physical Test Merit List Cutoff Marks etc. details are available at the official site delhipolice.nic.in. A huge number of candidates are associated with these Constable posts. They already have accomplished their numerous selection procedures and test. Since the completion, candidates were waiting for their Delhi Police results to release delhipolice.nic.in. Well now is the time when they’re, wait is over, and they have been invited to check their result and status for their jobs in Delhi Police Department.

DP Constable Recruitment 2020:

Earlier, when the Delhi Police issued their official Delhi Police recruitment notification, number of interested candidates applied for it. The official Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020 was published through the department’s official web portal. Thousands of vacancies for Male as well as Female posts offered, and for that, numbers of candidates from various regions applied for it. They have completed all of the application procedures as per mentioned in the notification.

Vacancies Details:

Post Name: Constable Posts

A number of posts:

Male: [Total Posts: 4883]

General: 2452 Posts

OBC: 1323 Posts

SC: 738 Posts

ST: 370 Posts

Female: [Total Posts: 2424]

General: 1255 Posts

OBC: 678 Posts

SC: 380 Posts

ST: 111 Posts

Delhi Police Constable Selection Procedures:

We all know that, for the selection of such posts with responsibility, it is quite tough for every candidate. Such selection procedures require special training and proper practice. Otherwise, not everyone can get selected into such examinations. Numbers of candidates go on applying, but not all of them can pass such hard physical tests. For male as well as female candidates, the criteria for the physical level and endurance are quite different.

Delhi Police Result Subject Wise Marks:

General Knowledge/ Current Affairs: 50 Marks

Reasoning: 35 Marks

Numerical Ability: 15 Marks

Total of 100 Marks.

Delhi Police Result Phase 1:

Phase 1 consists of Physical Endurance and Medical Test, they are also known as PE and MT. For that responsible department is Delhi Police. So, everything regarding these tests is handled and managed by the police department of Delhi. Aspirants who qualify into phase 1 get called for the next phase.

Delhi Police Result Phase 2:

Phase 2 is the Online Written Exam and is being managed by, the SSC i.e. Staff Selection Commission. Candidates are already given pattern and type of the exam for this online written test. With an overview of the exam syllabus and brief knowledge, candidates appear for this exam. The online test determines the level of knowledge and also test of currently ongoing events throughout the country as well as world. So that one needs to know all about various topics and subjects. Being a competitive exam, so many candidates have far-reaching knowledge about most of the subjects.

Delhi Police Result Phase 3:

The final Phase 3 is the Medical Test, and it is conducted again by the Delhi Police department. Candidates who qualify into the first two phases are qualified for Phase 3 and then finally selected candidates are given their jobs as per their posts i.e. Constables into the Delhi Police at delhipolice.nic.in.

Delhi Police Help Line Numbers:

Aspirants who are associated with the Constable posts and this recruitment, for them here are some helpline numbers. With the help of these figures, they can get an idea about any of their queries. They can talk to available authorities and solve their problems. Candidates can call on to these given numbers from 09:30 AM to 06:00 PM through working days.

011 – 27412715

011 – 27241205

011 – 27241206

Steps To Check Delhi Police Constable Physical Test Merit List Cut Off Marks 2020:

First of all, go to the department’s official web portal.

Visit delhipolice.nic.in

Go to the “Important Announcements”

Search for latest notifications there

Go to the Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 and click on that link.

Click on that link and download

Search for Your Name/ Number in it.

Get further details.

Check Here Delhi Police Result 2020

Official Site: www.delhipolice.nic.in