Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2020 | Download SSC DP CT Written Exam Region Wise Call Letter

The candidates who were eligible enough to apply for the DPC Written Exam will only be the ones to get the admit card from the official website. The contestant or applicants who have applied for the Delhi Police Constable Exam can check their Roll Number with collecting the SSC DP Constable Call Letter by submitting the login credentials.

All the aspirants are suggested to collect the admit card or call letter before the Delhi Police Constable Exam starts from 27-11-20202 to 14-12-2020.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Written Exam Admit Card 2020 Download Online

As you may know, the Staff Selection Commission is going to hold a Computer Based Test in order to recruit the best and most eligible candidates for the post of Delhi Police Constable Male and Female In Delhi Police at various places. You will have to make sure to be well-prepare before the exam dates come near.

All the candidates must know that the Delhi Police Constable Written Exam will begin from 27 November 2020 to 24 December 2020. There is a huge number of aspirants who are going to appear for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Written Exam 2020.

The Computer Based Test is going to be organized under strict observation and all the candidates need to read all the general information mentioned on the admit card as soon as you download it. With the help of the Delhi Police Constable Admit Card, the aspirants will be able to know their exam centers, venue address, shift timing, and all other information.

The Delhi Police Constable Exam will be consist of a total 100 of questions which will carry 100 marks overall. The exam will be conducted in Hindi and English language only. Also, for detailed information, you can refer to the official notification of the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020.

It will be possible for all the interested candidates to check the Delhi Police Constable Admit Card online through the official website. You can download or take a printout of the Call Letter from NR, WR, ER, SR, CR, NER, KKR, MPR, & NWR Regional Website.

Process To Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card Online 2020

Here, we did mention a few simple and easy steps with the help of which all the candidates can be able to download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card online through the official website.

You will just have to follow all the steps carefully and you will get your call letter from which you can get all the details like Shift Timing, Exam Center Venue, etc. The steps for downloading the admit card are as follows:

Step 1: First of all, visit the SSC official website i.e. www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Admit Card” and open your “SSC Regional Website”

Step 3: Locate “Download SSC Admit Card For Delhi Police Constable Online Written Examination 2020” and click on it

Step 4: Enter all the necessary information such as Registration Number, Password, Date of Birth, etc. as asked on the webpage and submit it

Step 5: That’s all, your admit card will be displayed on the screen showing your personal information and examination information

Step 6: Make sure to download or take a printout of the admit card for future use