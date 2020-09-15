Delhi Govt Doorstep Delivery Services List [All 100] – Complete Phase 1, 2 & 3 Public Services

The government of India is providing many services to the citizens. Every citizen must have the government verified documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, Ration card, Driving license, etc. We have to deliver these government occupied documents from the government.

To receive this government, every citizen has to visit the appropriate government office. To receive a proper document, every citizen has to fill a separate application form.

After filling the application form, they have given some address proof, identity proof, and many more documents that are demanded by the government officials. The citizens have to show their required documents to receive proper documents. This process of obtaining government documents is very time consuming, trouble full, and challenging.

The method of filling the application form is complicated for illiterate people. Due to this complicated procedure, many citizens are avoiding to receive these government documents. However, the government has made this process easier.

Then also, in this fast world, no one has time to fill the application form; no one has time to visit the government office again and again to show different documents.

To save the time of people, to make the process of filling application form easier, the Delhi government has announced a scheme named Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar (Doorstep Delivery services). In this article, we are going to give you all the information about this scheme.

About Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar scheme:

Recently, the Delhi government has resumed its service for the scheme AApki Sarkar AApke Dwar. The scheme is related to give the doorstep delivery to all the citizens of Delhi of 100 public services of 14 departments. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the government has stopped this scheme to reduce the infraction of coronavirus.

Now, the government has announced that the services which are stopped due to a lockdown situation in the nation will be resumed. That means now any citizens from Delhi will able to make a call and get public services at their home. The process of delivering public services is as follows.

To take advantage of the public services delivered by the Delhi government, A person should have to make a call on 1076 number. Under this scheme, a total of 100 public services of 14 different departments will be delivered to the citizens of Delhi. After making a call on 1076 number, assistance from the government will come on the doorstep of citizens and avail the government services.

The assistant that came on the doorstep of the citizen will charge Rs.50 for availing the public services that are provided by the Delhi government. The person will perform all the formalities on their tablets at the doorstep of the citizen. Under these services, the phone call of the citizen is divide into the person’s residence area mobile services, and then the person will go to the doorstep of the citizens.

Effects of this Scheme:

As far as we know that under this scheme, the government will provide doorstep delivery of 100 public services of 14 different departments. With the help of this scheme, we can eliminate the middleman to get the benefits of the service. The citizen of Delhi can get government services at minimal prices.

The Delhi government suspended this scheme due to the CORONA pandemic. Now the latest news is that the Kejariwal Government has announced that the doorstep delivery of the public services scheme named Aapki Servies Aapke Dwar will be resumed.

Here, I will give you the list of all services that are provided by the Delhi government at the doorstep level.

The total list of 100 services

The list is divided in three-phase

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

We will give you a list of Phase 1 services list

Under phase 1, there are 40 services included.

Government Services

OBC certificate / SC certificate / ST certificate

Income certificate

Delayed Death Order

Report on Land status

Issuance of ROR

Surviving member certificate

Enrollment as civil defense volunteer

Domicile / Residence certificate

Delayed Birth Order

Lal Dora certificate

Permanent Identity Card for disabled people

Solvency certificate

Marriage Registration Certificate

List of services that are provided by the Transport Department of Delhi

Duplicate RC

Change of address in RC

Transfer of ownership of the vehicle

Hypothecation addition

Hypothecation termination

Issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC)

Learner license

Permanent driving license (DL)

Renewal of driving license

Duplicate driving license (Temporary Copy)

Change of address in driving license

There are a total of four services given by the social welfare department

Delhi family welfare

Delhi family benefit scheme

Handicapped pension scheme

An old-age pension scheme

Only two services that are available in the Ration Department

Issuance of priority household cards

Updation of member details in different cards

Delhi jail Board services give five services to Doorstep delivery services

New water connection

New sewer connection

Mutation

Reopening after rebuilding of house etc

Disconnection of water supply

Two services available in the labor department

Registration of construction workers – building construction worker act

Renewal of registration – building construction worker act

women and child Department makes available a total of two services

Widow pension scheme

Financial assistance to the poor widow for daughter’s marriage

There is only one service in the Law and Justice department

Marriage license for marriages of Indian Christians

Here, the List of Phase one is completed, and now we will give the list of services available for phase two.

There are a total of 30 services available in Phase two of the scheme:

The Labour department has seven services available in Doorstep services:

Grant of License for Contractor under Sections 12 of Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition Act, 1970)

Grant of Licence for working of Passenger Lift

Grant of Registration of Establishment employing building workers of BOCW (RE&CS) Act, 1996

Grant of Registration Certificate of Principal Employer under Section 7 of Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition Act, 1970)

Periodical Inspection of Lift

Grant of Electrical Contractor License

Issuance of Certificate of Competency Class 1 (Electrical Supervisor)

Department of SC/ST welfare gives five services available for people of Schedule cast

Post Matric Scheme for SC Students

Pre Matric Scheme for SC Students

Post Matric Scholarship for OBC Student of College / Professional Institution

Post Matric Scholarship for OBC Student (PMS-OBC)

Pre Matric Scholarship for OBC Student (PMS-OBC)

Two services available in the Higher education department:

Higher Education and Skill Development Guarantee Scheme of Delhi Higher Education Aid Trust

Merit-cum-Means Income Linked Financial Assistance Scheme of Delhi Education Aid Trust

seven services for the food and supplies department

Addition of Members in Ration Card

Change in Head of Family

Change in Residential Address

Deletion of Members in the Ration Card

Issuance of Duplicate Ration Card

Transfer of Ration Card within Delhi

Updation of the mobile number of the beneficiary

Transport department- two services

Addition of a new class of vehicle to a Driving License

Motor Vehicle Tax

Tourism department-one services

Registration of Bed and Breakfast establishments

Delhi Transport corporation gives two services

Issuance of general all route Bus Pass for AC & Non AC Buses

Distribution of Delhi-NCR bus passes

Three benefits for the Drug Control department

Grant of License to Chemist

Grant of License for sale of Homoeopathic drug

Grant of Licence for sale of schedule X drug

Phase three has contained 30 services of various departments. I will give you the name of the department.