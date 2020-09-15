Delhi Govt Doorstep Delivery Services List [All 100] – Complete Phase 1, 2 & 3 Public Services

The government of India is providing many services to the citizens. Every citizen must have the government verified documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, Ration card, Driving license, etc. We have to deliver these government occupied documents from the government.
To receive this government, every citizen has to visit the appropriate government office. To receive a proper document, every citizen has to fill a separate application form.
After filling the application form, they have given some address proof, identity proof, and many more documents that are demanded by the government officials. The citizens have to show their required documents to receive proper documents. This process of obtaining government documents is very time consuming, trouble full, and challenging.
The method of filling the application form is complicated for illiterate people. Due to this complicated procedure, many citizens are avoiding to receive these government documents. However, the government has made this process easier.
Then also, in this fast world, no one has time to fill the application form; no one has time to visit the government office again and again to show different documents.
To save the time of people, to make the process of filling application form easier, the Delhi government has announced a scheme named Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar (Doorstep Delivery services). In this article, we are going to give you all the information about this scheme.
About Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar scheme:
Recently, the Delhi government has resumed its service for the scheme AApki Sarkar AApke Dwar. The scheme is related to give the doorstep delivery to all the citizens of Delhi of 100 public services of 14 departments. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the government has stopped this scheme to reduce the infraction of coronavirus.
Now, the government has announced that the services which are stopped due to a lockdown situation in the nation will be resumed. That means now any citizens from Delhi will able to make a call and get public services at their home. The process of delivering public services is as follows.
To take advantage of the public services delivered by the Delhi government, A person should have to make a call on 1076 number. Under this scheme, a total of 100 public services of 14 different departments will be delivered to the citizens of Delhi. After making a call on 1076 number, assistance from the government will come on the doorstep of citizens and avail the government services.
The assistant that came on the doorstep of the citizen will charge Rs.50 for availing the public services that are provided by the Delhi government. The person will perform all the formalities on their tablets at the doorstep of the citizen. Under these services, the phone call of the citizen is divide into the person’s residence area mobile services, and then the person will go to the doorstep of the citizens.
Effects of this Scheme:
As far as we know that under this scheme, the government will provide doorstep delivery of 100 public services of 14 different departments. With the help of this scheme, we can eliminate the middleman to get the benefits of the service. The citizen of Delhi can get government services at minimal prices.
The Delhi government suspended this scheme due to the CORONA pandemic. Now the latest news is that the Kejariwal Government has announced that the doorstep delivery of the public services scheme named Aapki Servies Aapke Dwar will be resumed.
Here, I will give you the list of all services that are provided by the Delhi government at the doorstep level.
The total list of 100 services
The list is divided in three-phase
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
We will give you a list of Phase 1 services list
Under phase 1, there are 40 services included.
Government Services
- OBC certificate / SC certificate / ST certificate
- Income certificate
- Delayed Death Order
- Report on Land status
- Issuance of ROR
- Surviving member certificate
- Enrollment as civil defense volunteer
- Domicile / Residence certificate
- Delayed Birth Order
- Lal Dora certificate
- Permanent Identity Card for disabled people
- Solvency certificate
- Marriage Registration Certificate
List of services that are provided by the Transport Department of Delhi
- Duplicate RC
- Change of address in RC
- Transfer of ownership of the vehicle
- Hypothecation addition
- Hypothecation termination
- Issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC)
- Learner license
- Permanent driving license (DL)
- Renewal of driving license
- Duplicate driving license (Temporary Copy)
- Change of address in driving license
There are a total of four services given by the social welfare department
- Delhi family welfare
- Delhi family benefit scheme
- Handicapped pension scheme
- An old-age pension scheme
Only two services that are available in the Ration Department
- Issuance of priority household cards
- Updation of member details in different cards
Delhi jail Board services give five services to Doorstep delivery services
- New water connection
- New sewer connection
- Mutation
- Reopening after rebuilding of house etc
- Disconnection of water supply
Two services available in the labor department
- Registration of construction workers – building construction worker act
- Renewal of registration – building construction worker act
women and child Department makes available a total of two services
- Widow pension scheme
- Financial assistance to the poor widow for daughter’s marriage
There is only one service in the Law and Justice department
- Marriage license for marriages of Indian Christians
- Here, the List of Phase one is completed, and now we will give the list of services available for phase two.
- There are a total of 30 services available in Phase two of the scheme:
The Labour department has seven services available in Doorstep services:
- Grant of License for Contractor under Sections 12 of Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition Act, 1970)
- Grant of Licence for working of Passenger Lift
- Grant of Registration of Establishment employing building workers of BOCW (RE&CS) Act, 1996
- Grant of Registration Certificate of Principal Employer under Section 7 of Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition Act, 1970)
- Periodical Inspection of Lift
- Grant of Electrical Contractor License
- Issuance of Certificate of Competency Class 1 (Electrical Supervisor)
Department of SC/ST welfare gives five services available for people of Schedule cast
- Post Matric Scheme for SC Students
- Pre Matric Scheme for SC Students
- Post Matric Scholarship for OBC Student of College / Professional Institution
- Post Matric Scholarship for OBC Student (PMS-OBC)
- Pre Matric Scholarship for OBC Student (PMS-OBC)
Two services available in the Higher education department:
- Higher Education and Skill Development Guarantee Scheme of Delhi Higher Education Aid Trust
- Merit-cum-Means Income Linked Financial Assistance Scheme of Delhi Education Aid Trust
seven services for the food and supplies department
- Addition of Members in Ration Card
- Change in Head of Family
- Change in Residential Address
- Deletion of Members in the Ration Card
- Issuance of Duplicate Ration Card
- Transfer of Ration Card within Delhi
- Updation of the mobile number of the beneficiary
Transport department- two services
- Addition of a new class of vehicle to a Driving License
- Motor Vehicle Tax
Tourism department-one services
- Registration of Bed and Breakfast establishments
Delhi Transport corporation gives two services
- Issuance of general all route Bus Pass for AC & Non AC Buses
- Distribution of Delhi-NCR bus passes
Three benefits for the Drug Control department
- Grant of License to Chemist
- Grant of License for sale of Homoeopathic drug
- Grant of Licence for sale of schedule X drug
Phase three has contained 30 services of various departments. I will give you the name of the department.
- Transport Department
- Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)
- Labour Department
- Women and Child Department
- Delhi Pharmacy Council
- Drug Control