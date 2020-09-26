Delhi Free Coaching Scheme for Meritorious Students for Civil Services & Other Exams

Due to the CORONA crisis, the financial situation of the government is very weak. Not only the government but the people of India are also affected. The situation of daily earner is also become very bad due to the lockdown condition. The lockdown condition is profoundly affecting the economy of India. The students of the competitive exam are also involved.

They make the assumption to creak the exam by the year 2020 and get the government job. But due to the CORONA and the lockdown situation, every exam is postponed. Some students who belong to a financially weak family have to find a job for survival. They have to do the job for the financial help of their family.

The coaching fees of their classes are also wasted. Delhi government has made the right decision in considering the students who are preparing for the civil services exams by announcing the scheme for them.

About Delhi Free Coaching Scheme for Meritorious Students:

The government of Delhi has decided to give the free coaching class to the brilliant students belongs to all caste. The government will provide free coaching for the civil services exam to the SC/ST/OBC/EWS category students.

That means almost every student in Delhi is eligible to get free education. The government will free coaching for the union public service commission (UPSC) examination.

However, now the Delhi government will give free coaching for the bank, law, engineering, and other competitive examination also. That means if any person wants to provide any oh the above examination, then they can apply in this scheme and get the free coaching from the government.

The state government will pay all the fees of the coaching class of the students. However, the government has set eligibility criteria for the scheme. The Delhi government will pay the expenses of 5000 candidates’ fees of the coaching class. However, the family of the students whose annual income is less than 8 lakh is only eligible for the application in this scheme.

Benefits of this scheme:

This free coaching class will help the poor students to get the best coaching and creak the examination. However, in India, there are many students who have to ability to crack the exam, but due to their weak financial condition, they can get the proper guidance for the exam.

This step of the Delhi government will help the poor students to get the appropriate advice from the top facility and can easily prepare for the examination. This scheme will also help them financially as there is no charge for the classes. The poor students can get the courses without any payments.

Under this scheme, the Delhi government will saught the fee seat from the various coaching classes. As per the report, the Delhi government gets almost 15000 seats from the different tuition classes. However, the Delhi government has increased the financial help of the students to Rs.40,000 to 1 lakh.

The government has set the boundary for the students were studied in government and private schools. Among all seats, 75% of seats will be given to the students who have studied in a government school, and a 25% seat will be given to the students of private school.

Specified provisions for this scheme: