Del Toro’s film ‘Antlers’ will arrive in 2021

“Antlers”, a new horror film produced by Guillermo del Toro, will have its premiere on February 19, 2021, as revealed on the film’s official Twitter account.

One day after Guillermo del Toro appeared on a panel at Comic-Con at Home, the date was announced when Antlers or Dark Spirits will finally hit the big screen.

Before the pandemic, the film was scheduled to be released on April 17, however, the production made the decision to postpone its release.

Directed by Scott Cooper, the film features performances by Keri Russel, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, as well as Graham Greene.

The film will focus on the story of a teacher who will discover that a boy from the school where he works exhibits strange behavior, so that together with his brother they try to investigate what is happening with the little boy, this may lead them to live the most chilling and scary moments.