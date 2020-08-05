DeGeneres continues to win defenders among celebrities

The presenter Ellen DeGeneres is reaping the friendships that she cultivated throughout her career, since there are already several celebrities who have come out to defend her after the accusations that have come out against her and her program.

In recent weeks, reports have been released of several current and former employees of “The Ellen Show” accusing the host and several executive producers of creating a toxic workplace environment.

There are even a few former workers who said they suffered experiences of racism, sexual misconduct, and even sexual abuse by some production executives.

Artists like Diane Keaton, Ashton Kutcher, and Jay Leno are some of the celebrities who joined others like Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, and Jerry O’Connell to write their positive experiences with DeGeneres and the people on his show.

“I always enjoyed my visits to the Ellen show. I have seen the public exude happiness and gratitude. She pays so many, including me, ”Keaton wrote on Instagram along with a picture of herself with the presenter.

“I have not spoken to @TheEllenShow and can only express myself from my own experience. She and her team have only treated me and my team with respect and kindness. She never spoiled celebrities, which I always saw as refreshing honesty. When things are not going well, she handles it and fixes it, ”was the message Kutcher gave on Twitter.

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, also mentioned that DeGeneres was always kind to both of them, while presenter Jay Leno indicated that he will continue to maintain his loyalty to the celebrity.

"I do not rule out a friendship of 40 years in rumors. The Ellen I know has raised over $ 125 million for charity, and has always been a kind and decent person. I totally support it," reads Leno's Twitter post.

Last Thursday, DeGeneres wrote a memo to his current employees in which he apologized if they were ever offended by any inappropriate behavior that was not intentionally done, according to People.

“We all need to be more aware of how our words and actions affect others, and I am glad that the problems in our program have caught my attention,” said DeGeneres.

“I promise to do my part to continue putting pressure on myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It is important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feel safe doing so. ”

The star’s letter came after reports that Warner Bros. Television began a private investigation on set to find out whether the staff believes there is a toxic environment in the production and the reasons for it; The company indicated that the first results were not encouraging.