Deep Purple reveals the details of its new classic production

More than 50 years of revolutionary musical trajectory are those that frame the English group Deep Purple and, after several line-ups of musicians and endless aural explorations, the band celebrates a time of stability among its members with the album “Whoosh”, a revisit to “old school” rock that shows that hard rock doesn’t die.

“Is putting the deep back into purple” was a recurring phrase among musicians when recording their new album, and with it, they refer to the intensity that this production had.

“We tried to make it deeper, more rocker,” said Don Airey, keyboardist of the group since 2001, who finds “Whoosh” heavier, darker and more mysterious, whose recordings were carried out in April in the studio. The Tracking Room, a place where he assures that “after Abbey Road is the best studio” in which he has been.

“The album has a very humble beginning. It started in a rehearsal room in Germany just with the band and then we went to Nashville, we rehearsed for two more weeks before Bob Ezrin arrived and they were in the studio for ten days recording. It was in Toronto where the vocals were recorded ”, he narrated.

Having spent a period without a label and in which the group only focused on giving concerts, Deep Purple has been in charge of returning to the industry now with “Whoosh”, the third album that frames his work with producer Bob Ezrin, who He has worked with bands like Pink Floyd, Kiss, and Alice Cooper, among others.

It is precisely the albums that Ezrin worked with that led the band to the world music charts. It’s about “Now What!” (2013), “Infinite” (2017) and the latter, which promises no less.

“A lot of that success has to do with Bob. We met him in 2012 in Toronto when we played Massey Hall; he came just as a spectator, then he went backstage and said, ‘We should have a meeting tomorrow,’ ”Airey recalled.

In this meeting, Ezrin asked Ian Gillan (voice), Roger Glover (bass), Ian Paice (drums), Steve Morse (guitar) and Airey to make the music they wanted without chasing radio hits or big hits, situation they accepted.

“He said, ‘what we want to do with your album is to do what’s natural for you instead of trying to put it on the radio, or a single hit,’ and that’s how he changed the direction of the band. He’s a tough guy ”, laughed the musician.

There are 14 songs on “Whoosh” in which the musicians address current social issues with a kind of mystique mixed with classic rock, the spatiality supported by Airey’s Hammond and the powerful voice of Ian Gillan.

“The sound is incredible, everything is very close and it works very well; the mix is ​​the most incredible, the songs are very good too, but the production sounds extensive ”, he assured.

Such a fan of the moon that he even considers himself a bit of an “astronomer”, Don made a difficult decision and chose as his two favorite songs from the album “Throw My Bones” and “The Power of The Moon”, and mentioned as one of the most difficult to achieve “Man Alive”.

“We didn’t know what it was we really wanted to do; we had the ‘beat’ but we didn’t know how to put it all together. In the end we did it a bit quickly and there was that mysterious essence that I like a lot, ”he said.

Purple does not die

If there was something clear in Don Airey’s life, it was that his destiny was in rock and that he would not end up being a “piano teacher”. Now, with a musical career that includes bands like Jethro Tull, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath or Rainbow, among others, he has 19 years as a keyboardist for one of the most important rock bands of all time: Deep Purple.

“It’s funny, because I saw them when I was a student and I thought, ‘that’s what I want to be in life, I don’t want a piano teacher,’ and it’s incredible that it’s happening now,” he said.

Although the tour “The Long Goodbye” that was planned for this year does not have a rescheduled date, Airey assured that the title does not refer to an upcoming break for the band, but that it was not known when the ‘tour’ would end; And when there was talk of a retirement Airey did not see it close.

“(Music) is like an addiction; once it reaches the bloodstream you can’t stop. The thing is, you have to practice every day; it’s part of your life, practicing, recording and touring becomes part of you as person. As Bob Dylan says, are you ever going to retire? retire from what? This is life, and you never know if this will come to an end, “he explained.

Finally, Don eagerly awaits Purple’s return to the stage, as he believes that “playing live is the most important thing, it is what makes music be. Its essence is not in a recording, on the radio, in the mind or on a page; it’s when you’re playing with people. That’s what it is all about”.