Dealer TV Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Gomovies

Dealer is a French television series. The series Dealer follows the story of a young rapper and cannabis dealer named Tony.

He is living in a city in Southern France. The record company sends Franck – a director and Thomas – a cameraman to Tony. They send them to shoot a clip.

Later, the two men become witnesses. It is for a gang war. The series Dealer includes action, crime, drama, and thriller.

The series Dealer was created by Ange Basterga. It was written by Ange Basterga and Nicolas Lopez. It was directed by Ange Basterga and Nicolas Lopez.

Aurelie Meimon and Noor Sadar produced the series Dealer. Mika Colleton did the cinematography of the series Dealer. The series Dealer was made under Frenchkiss Pictures. Netflix distributed the series Dealer.

There are ten episodes in the series Dealer, and the running time of each episode is around 10 minutes. If we get any updates about the series Dealer, we will update it here.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Dealer.

Dealer Cast:

Find the cast of the series Dealer below.

Abderamane Diakhite as Tony Mohamed Boudouh as Moussa Mohamed Souare as Kylian Yvan Sorel as Blanche Neige Julien Meurice as Thomas Abdillah Assoumani as Mabs Sébastien Houbani as Franck Idir Azougli as Steve Jean-Toussaint Bernard as the voice of Thomas Jafar Moughanim as Ahmed Houda Salhi as Houda Romain Vissol as the voice of Bruno du label Siti Hamadi as Jess Nazim Kaabeche as Zimo Kilian Da Costa as Kilian Alexy Brun as Alex

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Dealer.

Dealer Release Date:

The French television series Dealer was released on 10th March 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. There is no update about the second season of the French television series Dealer.

If we get any updates about it, we will update it here. The series Dealer got 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Dealer got a very positive response from the audience.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Dealer.

Dealer Trailer:

The official trailer of the French series Dealer was released on 24th February 2021. It was released by Netflix. Let’s watch it.

