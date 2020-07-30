Dead to Me: The second season already has a trailer and release date

Saeed Adyani / Netflix



The black comedy Dead to Me returns on May 28 for its second season on Netflix and a first was released teaser It reveals that the new episodes will resume the story at the precise moment in which the previous season ended, with Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) contemplating a corpse in the pool and wondering what they will do with the body.

The second season keeps Liz Feldman as showrunner and her story will continue to explore the unusual friendship between the characters of Jen and Judy. The addition in the new episodes is that Detective Pérez (Diana María Riva) will investigate the protagonists.

Netflix also released the season 2 poster for Dead to Me.

The second season of Dead to Me premieres May 8 on Netflix.

