DC Comics Offers Free Virtual Funds for Video Conferencing

If you are bored by the image you show of your house in the conferences by video calls, DC Comics made dozens of scenes from its comics available for free as virtual wallpapers for video calling services, the editorial said in a blog post.

The images correspond to famous places in DC comics, such as Batman’s Batcave, Superman’s Fortress of Solitude, Themyscira island of Wonder Woman, Atlantis of Aquaman or the facade of The Daily Planet newspaper in Metropolis, among many others.

“Whether it’s for work, school, or just to keep in touch with your friends, you’ve probably video chatted with a lot of people in the weeks before. After all, it’s a great way to stay connected in this time of estrangement. social, “DC Comics said in the statement.

The images are downloaded by right-clicking on the illustration and then selecting “save image as”. Then, to use it as a virtual background in your video call you can consult this CNET guide in Spanish.

