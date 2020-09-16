DAZN: What is it and how can it be seen in the United States?

In October 2018, news surprised sports fans: DAZN would pay Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez US $ 365 million for 11 fights.

That contract made the Mexican boxer one of the highest paid athletes in history. But after digesting the story, the next question was who is or what is DAZN?

The DAZN streaming platform was launched in 2016, commanded by a group of shareholders gathered in a company called Perform Group. He immediately attacked specific markets, such as Germany and Japan, taking over the broadcasting rights for football matches and signing exclusive contracts with clubs. In September 2018, Perform Group changed its name to DAZN Group.

To date, DAZN is present in nine countries: Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. According to a March 2, 2020 statement, “the DAZN application will be available globally on most Internet-connected devices, including smartTVs, smartphones, tablets, streaming sticks and set-top boxes. Prices for the service in each market will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s often compared to Netflix, but it really has a lot of live content and a lot cheaper. For example, it is a salvation for boxing lovers after HBO decided to eliminate this sport from its programming. At the same time, it includes other contact disciplines that are not traditional, as we will see later.

What sports can be seen in the United States?

“In a first phase of this global expansion, DAZN will offer its service in English and focus on boxing, building on the significant investment made in this sport over the past two years. DAZN owns the international rights to many of the world’s leading boxing promoters. world, such as Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions, “the company says in a statement sent to the media on March 2, 2020.

This includes signing individual contracts with the athletes themselves. After agreeing with Canelo Álvarez, he broadcast the fight from May 4 2019. Now, according to the press release, they will also organize the fight on May 2, 2020, the date scheduled for the Mexican to defend his middleweight crown. The rival has not yet been announced.

The company acquired the broadcasting rights of Matchroom Boxing, Bellator MMA, The World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas and the recently announced Golden Boyu Promotions, who handle different boxing, wrestling and mixed martial arts billboards.

DAZN has several fixed programs, such as 40 Days, The Making of and One Night. They all follow what happens behind each fight.

How much does it cost to subscribe to DAZN?

According to the DAZN website, the service costs US $ 19.99 per month or if you want to enjoy it for a year: US $ 99.99. (Here you can subscribe to DAZN).

On what devices is DAZN available?

You can download the application for iOS and Android. It is also available on your smart TV and connected devices (ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG TV), as well as from your computer and Xbox One S / X.

What are the steps to subscribe to DAZN?

According to the DAZN website, the process is very simple. You only need an email account and follow these three steps:

