Dayanara Torres rejects fear and shows her cancer scar

The Puerto Rican Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe of 1993, published a photo on Monday on her social networks, showing the scar caused by skin cancer and which expired in March of this year.

“Loving me with everything. My curves, my extra pounds, my curly hair, my scars, ”Torres wrote next to the photo at the edge of a pool and posing in a wine-colored swimsuit that she posted on her official Instagram account.

“La Diosa!”, Puerto Rican artist Ricky Martin replied to the image.

After that, Torres replied: “Awwww Thanks! So beautiful! How I love youoooooo “.

Meanwhile, other Puerto Rican figures such as Adamari López, Millie Corretjer and Karla Monroig expressed their support for him.

The image shows the scar on the back of Torres’ right knee, where the type of skin cancer that he fought and beat was detected.

It was in early February 2019 when Torres revealed that he had skin cancer, melanoma, and that he had already had a second surgery on the back of one knee.

The one who was the wife of Marc Anthony (2000-2004) assured at the time, through her Instagram account, that the cancer came from a mole in an area that “appeared and I did not pay attention to.”

On February 26 of this year he announced that he had already completed radiation treatment, while on March 24 he reported that he was cancer-free.

“So I’m done with my cancer melanoma treatment. For the next two years, every three months, I am going to have to do the same tests with radiation (CT Scan, MRI, PET Scan), but only to be aware of my body and know that nothing has returned, “he explained.

Torres, mother of Cristian and Ryan, the result of her marriage to Anthony, is one of five Puerto Ricans who have won the Miss Universe pageant.

The others are Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy Deu (1985), Denise Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2005).