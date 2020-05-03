DAY6’s Young K stands eerily in individual teaser images for ‘The Book of Us: The Demon’

DAY6’s Young K has revealed his personal set of eerie, moody individual teaser images forward of the discharge of the band’s sixth mini album, ‘The Book of Us: The Demon‘.

The easy teaser images intensify an unpredictable temper of quiet vacancy, as DAY6 gear as much as return with a brand new sound in their comeback title observe “Zombie“. Member Jae participated in composing the observe, whereas Young K and Wonpil took half in writing the lyrics. The new observe is a combination of hip-hop and rock sounds, depicting an sudden ingredient which comes in the best way of love’s stability.

DAY6’s full comeback with their sixth mini album ‘The Book of Us: The Demon’ is ready for Could 11 at 6 PM KST.