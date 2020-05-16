DAY6’s Jae updates fans on how the members are doing after hiatus announcement

DAY6’s Jae up to date fans on how the members are doing after their hiatus announcement.

On Could 10, JYP Leisure introduced DAY6’s actions can be quickly suspended as multiple member of the group spoke up about signs of tension, and a doctor really useful the members focus on resting and recovering their well being. Virtually every week later on Could 16, Jae took to Twitter to guarantee fans “doing higher.”

He additionally shared a Korean message that acknowledged, “I feel I am doing significantly better. If I am being sincere, I felt so fearful of so many issues at first, however your phrases of affection and assist have been an enormous supply of power for me. I’m so sorry. I’m much more sorry as a result of I do know how valuable this comeback was for our fans. To our fans, who make us really feel comfortable since you proceed to make up for what we lack regardless of all of that, I do not assume ‘Thanks’ is sufficient to specific how I really feel. Thanks a lot, you are all so valuable to me. If you happen to might give us a bit of extra time, we are going to do our greatest so we are able to sing and have enjoyable with you once more quickly. I am so sorry. I am so grateful. My Day, I really like you.”

Keep tuned for updates on DAY6.

pic.twitter.com/GnyU2nKq8V — Day6 Jae (@Jae_Day6) Could 16, 2020