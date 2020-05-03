DAY6 unveils teaser images for ‘The Book of Us: The Demon’ featuring Jae

DAY6’s Jae is exhibiting off his refined look within the teaser images for ‘The Demon: The Book Of Us‘.

On Might three at midnight KST, the favored group unveiled teaser images featuring Jae by way of the group’s official social media accounts. Jae is seen gazing on the digicam within the black and white teaser picture, exhibiting off his refined look, and he’s trying debonair and good-looking in white shirt within the coloured teaser picture. Try the images beneath.

Keep tuned for extra till DAY6’s comeback on Might 11th. Are you enthusiastic about their comeback?