DAY6 has turned into zombies for their first MV teaser for title observe “Zombie”.

It goes with out saying that the gifted idol band has created one other musical masterpiece. The moody and emotional teaser exhibits the members strolling round like zombies and taking part in their devices with aptitude in blue-tinted mild.

Take a look at the teaser above and keep tuned for DAY6’s comeback on Could 11th.