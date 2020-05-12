DAY6 follows daily life of a ‘Zombie’ in powerful comeback MV

DAY6 has launched their new album!

On Might 11 KST, the JYP Leisure band unveiled their newest mini album ‘The Story of Us: The Demon,’ the third installment of their ‘The Story of Us‘ album collection.

The album options title monitor “Zombie,” which is a ballad-like rock track that offers with the ‘zombie-like’ lifeless feelings one offers with once they really feel caught in darkness and a repetitive and meaningless routine. The music video for the track follows a younger man who’s now a zombie, transferring by his day-to-day, commuting to the workplace, working late, and returning to the house the place he lives alone.

In the meantime, DAY6 has beforehand introduced that, regardless of the album’s launch, their group actions have been quickly halted as multiple member is at the moment being handled for nervousness.

Try the music video for “Zombie” above!