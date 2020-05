DAY6 is prepared for their comeback and has launched an album sampler for their upcoming launch ‘Book of Us: The Demon’.

On Could 10 at midnight KST, the proficient idol band gave a sneak peek at their upcoming album by revealing an album sampler. DAY6, coming again with one other musical gem, has eight songs whole for their impending launch, together with an English model of their title monitor “Zombie“.

Take a look at the video above and keep tuned for their comeback on Could 11!