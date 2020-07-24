Dave Franco will play Vanilla Ice

Actor Dave Franco confirmed that he will play rapper Vanilla Ice in an upcoming bio-tape, The New York Post reported. The film, to be named “To the Extreme,” was originally revealed through a release notice in January last year, but its production process had not yet started.

Franco commented that the tone of the feature film will be very similar to that of “The Disaster Artist”, which he starred in and which was directed by his brother, James Franco.

“(With ‘The Disaster’ …) people expected us to do a broad comedy where we made fun of Tommy Wiseau (director of ‘The Room’), but the more real we played it, the more fun and sincere it was; that’s the tone that we want for this too ”, commented the celebrity to Insider.

The project is already in pre-production despite the pandemic, and Franco notes that he regularly holds conversations with the rapper, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, about it.

“Rob is such a sweet and smart guy and he has been a great help in the process of getting all the right details and making us aware of information that the public doesn’t know,” added the artist. “Just talking to him I can’t help but think of the rabbit holes I’m going to go down to prepare for the role.”