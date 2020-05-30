DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 For Assistant Professor Vacancies at davcmc.net.in:

The Government of Punjab along with the DAV College, Jalandhar is offering the latest DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020. The official site davcmc.net.in contains official notification having 183 Assistant Professor Vacancies and invites interested candidates.

DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Government of Punjab Name of the Region Panjab Posts Name Assistant Professor Vacancies No. of Vacancies 183 Posts Application Fees Rs.250 Job Category State Government Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Amritsar Pay Scale Based on Govt Rules Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online Apply Now Last date to Apply Online – Official Website davcmc.net.in

DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are various categories of colleges which are requiring Assistant Professors for their institutes. For that, candidates with such qualifications are inviting here to apply. Candidates, who wish to have their jobs into such leading college, must apply soon.

Essential qualification criteria along with experience details are available here, after reading it, candidates may apply. Also, they must complete various application procedures before the last date. Important Dates are also available here, so candidates need to remember these times. Get more details from the official DAV portal davcmc.net.in.

DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Details:

DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Assistant Professor Posts – Institute Wise Vacancies: – Colleges Affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar Vacancies 138 College Affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh Vacancies 36 Colleges Affiliated to Punjabi University, Patiala Vacancies 09 Total No. of Vacancies 183 Posts

For Subject Wise vacancies, refer to the official notification davcmc.net.in. It has different subject wise vacancies details for each institute.

DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age rule is different for the Assistant Professor posts. For that, candidates need to refer to the official notification davcmc.net.in. They can get to know more about Age Limit, Age Relaxation, and Relaxation of Years for Reserved categories, etc. details.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates with Ph.D./ Degree/ Graduation through a government recognized institute/ university etc. may apply. Candidates should have minimum marks through their institute approved by AICTE. Also, they must have the Punjabi language as a subject in their SSLC class.

For more education criteria, refer to the official site davcmc.net.in and get details from the notification.

Registration Fees:

For applying to the notification, candidates need to complete the payment details. For that, candidates should pay the amount of 250/- rupees in the form of Bank Draft. The draft should be in favor of “To the Secretary, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi.”

Also, candidates may pay the fees by Post with Self Attested 25/- rupee stamp envelope.

Selection Procedures:

Various selection procedures will conduct, and for these proceedings, candidates must attend as per the schedule. There might be a Screening Test, Personal Interview, Group Discussion, Documentation, Medical Test, etc.

As each procedure is over, the department will release the Merit List containing names of candidates who are eligible for the next round. And at last, finally qualified candidates will get their job allotment letters.

Pay Scale:

Based on current government rules as well as Grade Pay, selected candidates will get their salary along with other wages per month.

Important Dates:

DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment Important Dates DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Starting Date Apply Now DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Last date – DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update soon

Address:

DAV College Managing Committee,

Chitra Gupta Road,

New Delhi – 110055

Steps To Apply For DAV College Jalandhar Recruitment 2020:

Interested and eligible candidates first need to refer to the official notification. Go to the official site and search for the notification. Read all the instructions carefully. There’s a list of documents required for the application. Read the list and prepare your application. Attach all the mentioned documents with it. Send it to the respective address before the last date. Complete application procedures as soon as possible.

Official Site: www.davcmc.net.in