Data of people seeking unemployment insurance were exposed

The personal data of people seeking unemployment benefits related to the coronavirus crisis was exposed over the weekend of May 16, the Ohio Office of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) confirmed. Deloitte, who runs the program, notified ODJFS of the gap and said a dozen people were able to see the data from other applicants in that state. The data, according to various reports, included thousands of social security numbers and postal addresses.

Deloitte fixed the problem in an hour, ODJFS said, and the department contacted those people who accidentally had access to the data of others.

“Although there is no evidence that the overall data has been compromised, Deloitte is offering credit monitoring to all applicants for [asistencia de desempleo pandémico] for 12 months, “ODJFS said.

According to ABC News, applicants in Colorado and Illinois were also affected. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and Deloitte did not immediately respond to a request from CNET for comment.