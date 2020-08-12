Dark Wish: What you need to know and what its protagonists say

Dark wish It has become one of the most commented Netflix series in Spanish on social networks, due to its high erotic content. Since it was released on the platform streaming, the series has occupied the places of the most seen in countries like Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela. For this reason, a recent video, starring the cast, went viral.

On July 23, the Latin American Netflix channel published a video in which the actors Alejandro Speitzer (Darío Guerra), Maite Perroni (Alma Solares), Erik Hayser (Esteban) and Regina Pavón (Zoe) participate. “Dark Wish, recording anecdotes” is the title of the meeting, which works to comment on what happened behind the scenes and that, therefore, the viewer did not see.

Perroni, for example, recounted the juggling he had to do so that “las chichis” (breasts) were not seen in one scene, while Speitzer recounted the physical effort that exists behind a scene in a bathtub, in which simulates making love with the protagonist. Also, he almost fell because the surface was slippery.

Then you can enjoy all these experiences and we will also give you a walk, without spoilers, by the plot, the characters and images of the series.

What is the plot of Dark Wish?

On Netflix you can read the following synopsis: “Alma, a married woman, lives a weekend getaway that ignites a passion, unleashes a misfortune and makes her doubt her inner circle.” Too cryptic? Well, let’s explain more.

In the series, Alma Solares (Maite Perroni) is a successful lawyer who is tired of her routine life. Encouraged by her best friend, she decides to live an adventure with the young Darío Guerra (Alejandro Speitzer). This romance will be more complicated than expected, which will make the stable world of Solares tremble, beyond passion.

These are all the details you should know about this production.

When was it released?

On July 15 it premiered and immediately positioned itself as one of the most commented series on social networks.

How many chapters does the series have?

The production is made up of 18 episodes of half an hour, which allows it to be consumed very quickly. And it’s compared to the Turkish movie 365 days, for combining the erotic theme with the suspense of the thriller.

Who are the protagonists?

The series stars Maite Perroni (Rebel) and Alejandro Speitzer (The Queen of the South).

Who is who?

Maite Perroni is Alma Solares. She is married, but cannot get the encounter with Darío out of her mind.

Alejandro Speitzer gives life to Darío, an enigmatic young man who keeps many secrets. He is Alma’s lover.

Jorge Alberto Poza Pérez (For loving without law) plays Leonardo Solares, Alma’s husband. He has an extramarital affair with his personal assistant.

Paulina Matos (Prisoner number 1) plays Edith, Leonardo’s personal assistant.

Maria Fernanda Yepez (Without breasts, there is no paradise) is Brenda, Alma’s best friend. It drives her to take risks in love.

Eric Hayser (Ungovernable) plays Esteban Solares, Leonardo’s brother. He is a criminologist and is attracted to Brenda.

Regina Pavón (No Manches Frida) plays Zoe Solares, the daughter of Alma and Leonado.

Magali Boyselle (Blind Date) is Alma’s therapist.

Production

Dark wish is a production by Argos Comunicación for Netflix. Leticia López Margalli (On the other side of the wall) created the concept of the series. She was one of the writers of the hit movie No refunds, which starred and directed Eugenio Derbez.