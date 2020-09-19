Dark mode reaches the beta of WhatsApp on iOS: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Dark mode is now available in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

According to the specialized WhatsApp site, WaBetaInfo, the service has activated the dark mode in version 2.20.30.25 beta, so it may not take long to be available to all users.

As in the beta version for Android, WhatsApp will switch to dark mode at the same time as the rest of the system when you activate it in the settings, since for the moment (at least in the betas) an option to activate it has not been enabled independently.

If you want to test the app’s dark mode on your iPhone, you must download the TestFlight application from the App Store. This application owned by Apple, is used to access all applications that have beta phase on iOS.

Once you have downloaded the app you must access this invitation link to the WhatsApp beta and click on the “Start testing” button. You may not be able to access at this time, since Apple puts a limit of 10,000 people for each beta so you will have to wait for another one to come out later.

Currently applications such as Spotify, Twitter, Instagram or Telegram already have a dark mode. This mode uses a dark interface that, in theory, is better for your eyes in low light environments and helps save energy on cell phone screens.

