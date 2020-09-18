Dark mode is on its way to WhatsApp Web: report

WABetaInfo



It seems that the most popular instant messaging application in the world wants to dress up all its platforms at night.

According to the site specialized in WhatsApp, WaBetaInfo, the service is already working on bringing dark mode to its Web version and to desktop applications for Windows and Mac. According to the report, this mode is in advanced development and according to the screenshots of screen you share, you can see that the dark mode for desktop has dark gray tones that they are not as black as the betas we have seen so far in the WhatsApp Android and iOS apps.

According to the images, the design has different shades of gray and a dark green for the headers of the chats and for the accent colors. The conversation bubbles will also be dark green in the messages that we have sent within the chat. According to WaBetaInfo, the mode is highly developed and in the absence of some subtle changes, it may arrive very soon for all users, although it is not clear when it will happen.

The same happens with applications for Android and iOS, since both already have the dark mode in their beta phase enabled, so it may not take too long to officially reach the final versions of both apps.

Actually there are many applications that already have a dark mode, a mode that, in theory, is better for your eyes in low-light environments and helps save energy on cell phone screens.

These are the Google doodles dedicated to famous Latinos [fotos] To see photos