Dark mode comes to WhatsApp Web and desktop

WhatsApp has long tablecloths with the arrival of new functions that will make your life easier and a more pleasant experience on the platform.

On Wednesday, July 1, WhatsApp announced that the dark mode, which paints the interface in shades of gray and black to improve visibility, is coming to the desktop app and the Web version. In addition, the QR codes in the app will help to add new contacts and animated stickers they are already here.

Animated stickers, as the name implies, consists of the acclaimed and widely used stickers, although now with movement. For now, you can find some WhatsApp packages directly in the application.



QR codes in WhatsApp arrive so that you can scan a person’s code and add it to your contact list, without the need to manually enter their name and phone number. This feature is partially reaching all users because it takes time to roll out the features to more than 2 billion users.

Dark mode, well known among WhatsApp users on iOS and Android, now comes to the computer application and the Web version. In addition, video calls now allow you to maximize the window of the person who is speaking – to do so, simply hold down the window of the other party.

Finally – and perhaps relevant to very few people – WhatsApp adds status support for users of KaiOS, a Linux-based mobile operating system that is rarely used. But hey, there will be those who will be happy about the compatibility.