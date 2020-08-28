Dark mode comes to Google Docs

Google



Google's productivity tools dress at night.

The company said in a post on July 6 that Docs, Sheets and Slides are now rolling out dark mode for all users. These programs will automatically adapt to the theme you have selected on your cell phone, so if you have the system in dark mode, the applications will be in dark mode by default when you use them.

You can also put the dark mode in these applications independently of the system mode. To do so, you just have to access the application settings and select the dark mode from Menu> Settings> Themes> Dark.

The new feature is being activated for all Android users for both Google account users and those using custom domains in G Suite. Google has not confirmed when it will launch on iOS.

Dark mode has recently been reaching many of the most popular apps like WhatsApp or Instagram. In May the version of Gmail for Android also debuted on it.

The dark mode inverts the colors of the applications by placing the text on a black background, something that reduces the battery consumption of the phone and supposedly, makes the user’s eyes less tired when they use the screen for a long time or when there is no light in them. the environment.

