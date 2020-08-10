Dark mode comes to Google Chat

Google



The popular dark mode reaches another of Google’s services: Google Chat.

The team-focused communications tool added this new mode to its mobile apps, the company itself reported in a blog post on July 29. Since its launch in 2017, the app has featured a bright background with green accents and now with the dark mode the background turns black and the accents white, according to images shared by Google.

Google Chat is only available to paid G Suite users from their desktop and mobile devices. It is a work tool similar to Slack, which for a few days is integrated with Gmail and Google Meet, allowing users to view and edit documents, check their emails and make a video call from the same window in Gmail.

In recent months Google has been bringing dark mode to many of its tools such as Gmail for mobile, Google Docs The Google Translate.

The dark mode inverts the colors of the applications by placing the text on a black background, something that reduces the battery consumption of the phone and supposedly, makes the user’s eyes less tired when they use the screen for a long time or when there is no light. the environment.

