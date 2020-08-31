Dark mode comes to Facebook for mobile phones: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Dark mode could be coming to everyone on the Facebook app for Android phones and iPhones very soon.

The social network is already testing this feature with select users, Facebook confirmed to The Verge. Testing with a very small number of users is standard company practice before finally releasing a feature, so it may not take too long for everyone to arrive.

According to the screenshots shared on Twitter by some of the users who already have this mode In its app, Facebook’s dark mode for mobile phones has a gray background without reaching black and the menu options a slightly lighter gray. At the time of writing, CNET en Español was unable to verify that Facebook’s dark mode was available on any of the mobile operating systems.

In April 2019, Facebook launched dark mode in its Messenger messaging application and a year later, in March 2020, it launched dark mode in WhatsApp for Android and iOS. The dark mode of the apps uses a dark interface that in a low light environment, is better for your eyes and also helps to save energy on cell phone screens.

