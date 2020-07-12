Dark mode arrives at the Google app

NurPhoto/GettyImages



The Google mobile app dresses up at night.

The company announced on May 19 on its Twitter account that Android 10 users already have dark mode available in their main app and that iOS 12 users will have it in the coming days. It is a novelty that Google is activating from its servers, so you do not need to update or search for an update. However, keep in mind that the function is gradually coming to everyone, so it could take a few days to appear on your phone.

To check if it is available on your Android phone, open the Google application and select the three dots icon located in the lower right corner. Within this section select “Settings” and here “General”, now the option “Select topic” should appear. If you have it, it means that the function has already been enabled on your phone. You can choose between “Light”, “Dark” or “System default” mode. If you choose “Dark”, the Gmail interface will darken regardless of whether the mode is activated or not in the entire operating system. Finally you have the option “Default by the system” that will adapt the theme of the app to the way the operating system of the phone is.

Dark mode has recently been hitting many of the most popular apps. In March of this 2019, the messenger service Messenger, also joined the fashion of the dark mode in its interface and in October of the same year Instagram did it. The Gmail version for iOS also debuted on it recently, as well as Apple’s App Store application, where dark mode arrived just a few days ago.

The dark mode inverts the colors of the applications by placing the text on a black background, something that reduces the battery consumption of the phone and supposedly, is less tiring for the user when they use the screen for a long time or in the absence of light in the environment.

