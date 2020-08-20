‘Dark desire’ will have second season on Netflix

The successful Mexican series “Dark Desire”, starring Maite Perroni, Alejandro Speitzer, Jorge Poza, Regina Pavó and Erik Hayser, will have a second season, Netflix announced this Wednesday through social networks.

In a video, actor Erik Hayser imitates a “Netflix News” presenter and talks about a “heat wave” that raised temperatures in countries such as Mexico or Brazil, where the first season of the series achieved very good figures.

Then he connects with Perroni, who plays a correspondent who gives more information on the “meteorological phenomenon” and in full direct of the supposed news program announces that a second wave of “Dark desire” is coming.

Although there is still no specific release date, both Perroni and the official Netflix accounts gave the long-awaited news to fans of the series through this video. “Without words, thanks to each one of you for sharing this adventure with me … And we are heading to the second season !!! What will happen??? Dark desire season 2, “wrote the actress on Twitter, who became known internationally with the teen series“ Rebelde ”(2004).

The first season was released through Netflix on July 15 and in a few days it became a success. “The first season appealed to 35 million households worldwide in its first 28 days, making it the hottest first season (not in English) on Netflix to date. On the other hand, the series was in the top 10 of 77 countries such as Brazil, Colombia, France, Spain and the US ”, the video-on-demand platform said in a statement.

The series, so far of 18 chapters, is created by Leticia López Margalli and directed by Pitipol Ybarra and Kenya Márquez. In “Dark Desire” tells the story of Alma (Perroni), a married university professor who during a holiday weekend meets Darío (Speitzer), whom she falls in love with and who becomes her lover.

Alma sees that her life falls apart every time she sees him, but is unable to walk away, and Darío appears at the university as a student. From that moment everything begins to become much more complicated than the teacher expected, including mistrust and even crimes.