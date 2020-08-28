Dark 3: The best and worst of the closing that excites and disappoints alike

The title of this note might sound confusing, but it is that it is Dark. The plot only responds to one law: the nature of the human being.

The third season premiered in full on Netflix on June 27, 2020 and this final installment has lights and shadows. The closing is in accordance with what they promised us in the first season, that is, what you think is going to happen, it is not what ends up happening. Even the brainy who came up with a family tree and theories about the Apocalypse, threw everything in the trash can when this third part begins to unfold.

So, having seen what we have seen, let’s review what we found to be successful and what not so much in this last season. Obviously the note has spoilersSo if you haven’t finished season three, come back when you’ve joined “the beginning and the end.”

The good

How would you react if you meet your self from the past or the future, even all at once? How would you act if you ran into your grandfather, aunt, mother or daughter before they could become part of your family? The travel in time and the parallel worlds that the series recounts force the viewer to get involved in the plot. A mere carelessness, a blink and the thread is lost. At the same time they generate great challenges for the protagonists. In this sense, reflecting those emotions should not have been easy for the actors and almost all of them come out well off such an undertaking.

It is obvious that the interpreters of Jonas (Louis Hofmann) and Matha (Lisa Vicari) have the greatest weight on their shoulders, because their relationship is the beginning and the end, but there are others who also get the applause. For example, the character of Hannah Kahnwald, played by Maja Schöne, Jonas’s mother. His dissertation on why some people get “everything”, that is, family, love, understanding, and others just a taste, is wonderful.

Hannah is one of the antagonists of the series, mainly because of her moral decisions. However, his presence is so powerful and his reasoning so well armed, that we end up understanding his actions. In the closing, when she talks about her pregnancy, she realizes that she does not need other people to move on, something that in the future would generate a break in the Nielsen family, due to her relationship with Ulrich (played by Oliver Masucci).

However, you don’t have to talk much to steal the screen. A good example of this is what the so-called “unknown adult” gets in the IMDB file, with a cleft lip played by Jakob Diehl. In the plot it is revealed that he is the son of Jonah and Martha and is in charge of putting all things in order so that they happen as they should happen — from getting the nuclear power plant built, Helge’s father dies or catching fire. Adam’s refuge. That is, he is the one who protects that history continues to be carried out in a circular way.

This unknown adult goes everywhere with his his child self and his old self. The boy is played by Claude Heinrich and the old man by Hans Diehl. This triad is the closest thing to a caricature moment in the series that sadly has very little humor in its three seasons.

In general, each character fulfills his role and the work of the directors should be highlighted. The close-ups, for example, of Ulrich every time he remembers the loss of his son, or that of his wife Kathrina, played by Jördis Triebel, allow the suffering of each of them to reach our bones. Another great example is the face of Peter Doppler, played by Stephan Kampwirth, in his life as a repressed homosexual.

Special effects

There is no great originality when showing the worlds in each era or the trips to the past, basically because they are the same scenarios although with different designs, but they are plausible.

The use of caves, the machines developed by the watchmaker HG Tannhaus, played by Christian Steyer, and later perfected until reaching the “orb” (that round object), in addition to the “disappearance” of the bodies that remind us of Star Trek They are not the center of the story. And this is a point in favor of Dark.

All the effects are there to move the plot forward, not to show off the production or technical team. To this must be added the good work in makeup, to age or rejuvenate some protagonists.

The McGuffin

In the last two chapters we understand what the error has been to generate this loop and the reason why the relationship between Jonas and Martha will not flourish. “Your world and Eva’s world should never have existed. You thought that the origin of the two worlds lies in the connection of both worlds. But, in reality, it is outside both worlds. Our thinking is governed by dualities. Black, White. Light and shadow. Your world and Eva’s. But it’s a mistake. Nothing is complete without a third dimension, “says an elderly Claudia Tiedemann, played by Lisa Kreuzer, to Adam, by veteran actor Dietrich Hollinderbäumer.

And that is when it is revealed to us that all the hypotheses to unravel the universe of DarkThey do not make sense because it is not about two worlds, nor alternate realities. The answer lies in the source of the error.

“In the world that gave birth to the knot, where everything originates, a single mistake was made: Tannhaus in the world of origin, just like you lost someone. And like you, he tried to bring that someone back from Instead of that, he divided and destroyed his world, thus creating our two worlds, “explains Claudia.

The conclusion is that the watchmaker, in the original world, lost his family and in trying to create a way to maneuver time and bring them back to life, he created chaos and the two worlds that we saw more defined in the second season.

The love story

As Dark Moving on, we wonder if Jonas and Martha can live happily and eat partridges, but everything turns upside down when we find out that Adam is the same Jonas. Then a series of misunderstandings occur in which each lover seems to cheat on the other. Of course, it is not until the error is released that we make sense of these decisions.

“Do you think there will be anything left of us? Or is that all we are? A dream. And we never really exist,” Martha asks Jonas. “I don’t know,” he replies. After thinking for a second, add: “We’re made for each other. Never doubt that”.

Then, in that Avenger moment, in which they disappear because they should never have existed, that story remains unfinished. Why unfinished? Well, because Hannah, pregnant again, not only claims to have a Deja Vu, at the final dinner, but because she considers calling her son Jonas. Thus the table is set for a new hypothesis and perhaps a second season: if there is a Jonas, why won’t there be a new Martha?

The end

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese managed to create a very particular world in Dark, but deep down, the characters are representative of any society. If we leave the fantastic side, we find individuals suffering from their past.

Lies, ambition, desire, all these human passions that are part of literature and cinema are present in the German series. That is why the product goes beyond traveling in time. In the end, as we can see, what triggers the confrontation between the two worlds is a very human desire: to manipulate time to return to be next to our loved ones.

The bad

Music

It is quite strange that Dark have such a brilliant theme at first, but then your music is so anticlimactic, especially in the last season. Despite the occasional theme from the 80s being rescued, the soundtrack and specifically the arrangements of its dramatic moments, do not remain in memory. Let’s think for a moment that this series moves between the past, the present and the future, that would have given our ears to delight in great classics. However, this was not the case.

Neither the deaths of Jonas and Martha or even the appearance of that black matter that is produced thanks to the God particle, have any kind of recognizable sound that would excite or sadden us.

The slowness to boot

The first three chapters of Dark 3 you have to see it with a pot of black coffee and a guide in hand of who’s who not to get lost. You also need a pencil and paper to write down what is new that is happening. It is extremely confusing, exhausting, dark and melancholic, like a Nick Cave song.

It is from the fourth episode that the season begins to take heat. It is also true that the series needs time for all the pieces to fit together. In that sense, Inverse’s criticism hits the spot: “In itself, Dark’s third season is too complex, too confusing, and too weirdly paced to talk about it as a good season of television. However, In context with the first two seasons, it may end up being perceived as one of the best science fiction endings in television history, avoiding all the failures and downfalls of past series. “

The explanatory phrases

Whether to advance or to clarify the viewer, the characters of Dark they talk a lot explicitly in season three. It is likely that the creators realized that they had reached such complexity that they needed to clarify many things and they resorted to the easiest thing: that the protagonists tell the story.

For example, at a certain point Martha says to Adam: “You cheated on me like my other self from the future cheated on me.” Also, as we have seen, the conversation between Claudia and Adam is excessively detailed, which makes it clear that the writers did not find a better way to solve the mess they had gotten themselves into. That dialogue, in which they inform us that there is an “original” world, which is not that of Jonas and Martha, reminds us of those monologues of the villains before revealing how they plan to end the world.

The McGuffin

As we said at the beginning of this note, in a series in which the worlds, the bad and the good coexist, it is obvious that a narrative device can work for better or for worse. When Claudia explains to Adam that there is a third world, he responds: “The triquetra. Is there a third world?”. It is really hard to believe that a character who developed a whole plan to find the Apocalypse, which included killing his love from the past, would not stop to think of an external explanation, once any attempt to redirect his plan was unsuccessful.

As the NDTV review reads very well: “Sometimes season 3 is so engrossed in drawing these parallels that it ends up stepping on the ground of season 1. And, as this is the final season and most of the puzzle is already in place, reduces the role of most alternate versions of characters “

But in addition, for the above to be successful, there are a few implausible decisions or worked very hard, which are surprising. For example, Jonas accepts Adam’s new theory, when the disfigured man had already killed Martha in one of the infinite realities, without much fussing. Let’s put ourselves in Jonas’s situation: a guy with the Freddy Krueger face is telling you that he has a new way to fix everything, even though one of his previous plans included killing your girlfriend, would you believe him?

In conclusion, for how slow the first three episodes of the third season “walk”, the last two advance like the Road Runner. That imbalance, typical of some creators who want to surprise the viewer —and they succeed— plays against the closure.

The end

If you still haven’t understood the end Dark, Let’s quickly review it: Adam, warned by Claudia (for the umpteenth time), makes it easy for Jonas and the Martha of the alternate world to arrive at the exact moment to avoid the death of the son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter of Tannhaus, the watchmaker who created the machine of the weather. As a consequence of this intervention, the worlds of Adam (the original world of Dark) and that of Eva (the alternate world) will not exist. When they avoid the accident, Jonas and Martha disappear – as if Thanos had snapped his fingers – because then the clockmaker would never try to return to his family from death and therefore would not generate the two alternate worlds.

That would have been a poetic and beautiful ending. But no, they added the dinner in which a new possible loop is left open if a new Jonas is born. Was necessary? Only if it was made to open another season, in which case I would feel pretty ripped off.